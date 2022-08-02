AU LAT 2022: Allahabad University LAT Admit Card Released at allduniv.ac.in For PBT and CBT Exam

AU LAT 2022 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the University of Allahabad has released the admit card for AU Law Admission Test (LAT) in online mode. Candidates will be able to download their Allahabad University LAT admit card 2022 from the official website - allduniv.ac.in. They need to use their login ID and password to download the AU LAT admit card 2022 for PBT and CBT exams.

As many as 6,329 candidates are expected to appear for PBT mode, and 2,822 candidates are expected to appear for CBT mode. As per the released date, the AU LAT exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 6th August in Computer-Based as well as in Paper-Based Test mode on the same day.

How to Download Allahabad University LAT 2022 Admit Card?

To download AU LAT hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website. Also, the authorities will not send the admit card in any other mode, they will have to download Allahabad University LAT 2022 admit card only in online mode. Go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Allahabad University - allduniv.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the new page, from the drop-down menu enter the - LLB course.

3rd Step - On the new page, candidates need to log in using their login ID and Password.

4th Step - The admit card for AU LAT 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Now, take a printout of the Allahabad University 2022 admit cards and also save soft copy of the same.

What To Do In case of any discrepancy in the Allahabad University LAT 2022 Admit Card?

When downloading the admit card for Allahabad University LAT 2022, candidates should check the details mentioned on it. In case, there is any error, then they can contact the exam helpdesk to get it rectified. In case of any technical difficulty or discrepancy related the admit card, candidates can contact on the helpdesk number - 9453819479, 9453819486, 9453819385. Further, they can also contact on the helpdesk email - helpdesk.aupravesh2022@gmail.com.