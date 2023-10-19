AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC Adds 117 AIQ Seats in Round 2, Check List of Colleges Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has recently added 117 All India Quota seats for round 2. Candidates who are eligible can register and also fill out their choices online at aaccc.gov.in. The last date for registration and choice locking is October 24, 2023 by 2 PM. Candidates have to enter basic details and submit the colleges and courses in the order of preference.

Apart from the participating institutes in round 2, the AACCC has added a few more institutes in round 2 AIQ counselling. The official notice states, “Candidates cannot claim virtual vacancies, therefore it is advised to take calculated decisions and fill choices of colleges carefully in Round-2.”

Who are eligible for AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023?

Group I: Candidates who are registering for the first time will fall under this category

Group II: Registered candidates who are not allotted any seats in round 1 are eligible

Group III: Candidates who have reported at the allotted institute during round 1 and opted willingness to upgrade in the second round. It said that due to the addition of new AIQ-PG seats in Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy streams, candidates in respective streams will be considered for upgradation irrespective of willingness submitted in 1st round

Group IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the previous round but did not join and availed free exit option. Group V: Candidates who have resigned from the allotted seat of round 1 before the commencement of the round 2 registration

Newly Added AIQ Seats For AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2

Candidates can check list of Govt, Deemed Ayurveda colleges, CU/NI Unani colleges and Deemed Homoeopathy colleges. Check the table below:

AYUSH NEET PG Govt Ayurveda Colleges

College Course Number of seats Gujarat - Government Akhandanand Ayurved College, Ahmedabad Ayurveda SamhitaEvam Siddhanta 1 Kayachikitsa 1 Panchakarma 1 Shalakya 1 Shalya 1 Total 5 Government Ayurved College, Osmanabad, Maharashtra Agada Tantra 1 Dravyaguna Vigyana 1 Kaumarabhritya -Bala Roga 1 Shalya 1 Total 4

Deemed Ayurveda Colleges

College Course Number of seats Karnataka - KLE University Shri B M Kankanawadi Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi Prasuti Tantra Evam Stree Roga 6 Roga Nidana 6

Deemed Homoeopathy College

College Course Number of seats Tamil Nadu - Vinayaka Missions Homoeopathic Medical College, Salem Homoeopathicpharmacy 3 Homoeopathic philosophy 3 Materia Medica 3 Paediatrics 3 Practice of Medicine 3 Psychiatry 3 Repertory 3 Total 21

CU/NI Unani Colleges

College Course Number of seats Karnataka - National Institute of Unani Medicine, Kottigepalya, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka Amraz-e-Jild waTazineeyat 6 Ilaj Bit TadbeerIlmul 6 Ilmul Advia 9 Ilmul Jarahat 5 Ilmul Saidla 5 Mahiyatul Amraz 6 Moalajat 2 Qabalat-waAmraz-e-Niswan 7 Tahafuzi-waSamaji-Tib 6 Kulliyate Tib 5 Total 57 Jammu Kashmir - Regional Research Institute of UnaniMedicine, Naseem Bagh campus university of kashmir Srinagar Ilmul Advia 9 Moalajat 9 Total 18

