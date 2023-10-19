  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC Adds 117 AIQ Seats in Round 2, Check List of Colleges Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC Adds 117 AIQ Seats in Round 2, Check List of Colleges Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: AACCC has added 117 AIQ seats in round 2. Eligible candidates can opt for these seats and register and lock their choices till October 24, 2023. Check list of newly added colleges here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 18:32 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023
AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has recently added 117 All India Quota seats for round 2. Candidates who are eligible can register and also fill out their choices online at aaccc.gov.in. The last date for registration and choice locking is October 24, 2023 by 2 PM. Candidates have to enter basic details and submit the colleges and courses in the order of preference. 

Apart from the participating institutes in round 2, the AACCC has added a few more institutes in round 2 AIQ counselling. The official notice states, “Candidates cannot claim virtual vacancies, therefore it is advised to take calculated decisions and fill choices of colleges carefully in Round-2.”

Who are eligible for AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023?

  • Group I: Candidates who are registering for the first time will fall under this category
  • Group II: Registered candidates who are not allotted any seats in round 1 are eligible
  • Group III: Candidates who have reported at the allotted institute during round 1 and opted willingness to upgrade in the second round. It said that due to the addition of new AIQ-PG seats in Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy streams, candidates in respective streams will be considered for upgradation irrespective of willingness submitted in 1st round
  • Group IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the previous round but did not join and availed free exit option. Group V: Candidates who have resigned from the allotted seat of round 1 before the commencement of the round 2 registration

Newly Added AIQ Seats For AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 

Candidates can check list of Govt, Deemed Ayurveda colleges, CU/NI Unani colleges and Deemed Homoeopathy colleges. Check the table below: 

AYUSH NEET PG Govt Ayurveda Colleges

College

Course

Number of seats

Gujarat - Government Akhandanand Ayurved College, Ahmedabad

Ayurveda SamhitaEvam Siddhanta

1

Kayachikitsa

1

Panchakarma

1

Shalakya

1

Shalya

1

Total

  

5

Government Ayurved College, Osmanabad, Maharashtra

Agada Tantra

1

Dravyaguna Vigyana

1

Kaumarabhritya -Bala Roga

1

Shalya

1

Total

  

4

Deemed Ayurveda Colleges 

College

Course

Number of seats

Karnataka - KLE University Shri B M Kankanawadi Ayurved Mahavidyalaya, Belagavi

Prasuti Tantra Evam Stree Roga

6

Roga Nidana

6

Deemed Homoeopathy College

College

Course

Number of seats

Tamil Nadu - Vinayaka Missions Homoeopathic Medical College, Salem

Homoeopathicpharmacy

3

Homoeopathic philosophy

3

Materia Medica

3

Paediatrics

3

Practice of Medicine

3

Psychiatry

3

Repertory

3

Total

  

21

CU/NI Unani Colleges

College

Course

Number of seats

Karnataka - National Institute of Unani Medicine, Kottigepalya, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Amraz-e-Jild waTazineeyat

6

Ilaj Bit TadbeerIlmul

6

Ilmul Advia

9

Ilmul Jarahat

5

Ilmul Saidla

5

Mahiyatul Amraz

6

Moalajat

2

Qabalat-waAmraz-e-Niswan

7

Tahafuzi-waSamaji-Tib

6

Kulliyate Tib

5

Total

  

57

Jammu Kashmir - Regional Research Institute of UnaniMedicine, Naseem Bagh campus university of kashmir Srinagar

Ilmul Advia

9

Moalajat

9

Total

  

18

Also Read: AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023