AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Registration Begins Today, Check Complete Schedule Here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee will begin the AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 registrations today. Students applying for the NEET PG counselling round 2 can register through the link given here. 

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 10:09 IST
AYUSH NEET PG Registration 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the registration process for the AYUSH NEET PG Counselling round 2 allotment round today. Candidates participating in the second allotment round can visit the official website until October 24, 2023, to complete the registration. 

The choice-filling window for candidates to enter their choices for allotment will open on October 20, 2023. Students participating in the second counselling round are required to enter their choice of course and college. The round 2 allotment result will be announced on October 27, 2023. 

AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Candidates participating in the round 2 counselling can also complete theur pG round 2 registrations through the link available here.

AYUSH NEET PG Round 2 Registration - Click Here

AYUSH NEET PG Counselling Round 2 Counselling Registration

The AYUSH NEET PG counselling round 2 allotment registration link will be available on the official website. Eligible students can follow the steps given here to submit the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the AYUSH NEET PG counselling 

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling round 2 registration link

Step 3: Enter the details required

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link

Step 5; Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee 

