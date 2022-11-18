AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Download AACCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the updates by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), the final seat allotment for AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 will be released today on 18th November 2022. Candidates can check the final AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 at aaccc.gov.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2022.

Earlier, AACCC has already released the provisional AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1. Candidates were also allowed to raise objections, if any in provisional result by 10 am today. Once all candidates have submitted their discrepancies, AACCC will release the final AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2022.

AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 (Final) - Direct Link (Available Today)

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 1

Events Dates AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result (Final) 18th November 2022 Reporting at allotted Institute 18th to 25th November 2022

How To Download AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

As per the official schedule, the final result for AYUSH NEET UG counselling seat allotment round 1 will be declared after 10 am onwards. Go through the steps to know how to check the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - UG counselling tab.

3rd Step - On the new page - click on AYUSH Seat allotment result round 1.

4th Step - The result will appear in the form of PDF.

5th Step - Download AYUSH NEET seat allotment pdf for future reference.

AYUSH NEET UG Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022

Earlier, the officials released the provisional seat allotment result for round 1 od AYUSH NEET UG 2022. As per the official website, it has been states - “Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in).”

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022

As per the updates, once the reporting for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 ends, AACCC will start the round 2 admission procedure from 1st December 2022 onwards. AACCC will be conducting AYUSH NEET counselling in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacany Round. AACCC NEET UG counselling is held for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

