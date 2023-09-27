AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Results Today at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will be announcing the AYUSH NEET UG round 2 counselling seat allotment results today. According to the given schedule, the second round of seat allotment results will be announced on the official counselling portal on September 27. Candidates who have registered for the Ayush NEET UG round 2 counselling process will be able to check their allotment results through the link given on the counselling website.

Ayush NEET counselling round two registrations began on September 20, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first round of counselling were required to apply for the second round in order to be considered for the allotment. AYUSH NEET UG round 2 allotment results will be announced based on the choices entered and the availability of seats after the first allotment admission.

AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment results will be available on the official counselling portal - aaccc.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also check the allotment result through the link given here.

AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result - Link to be available soon

How to Check AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Results

The AYUSH NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on the official counselling portal today. Those who have applied for the second round of allotment can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the second allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials to check the allotment result

Step 4: Download the allotment result and allotment letter for further reference

Candidates allotted seats in the second admission round can report to the colleges along wth required documents from September 28 to October 5, 2023. Students must make sure that they carry with them all the required documents and photocopies.

