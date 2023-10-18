  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BFUHS Opens Applications For MSc Programmes, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

BFUHS Opens Applications For MSc Programmes, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

Baba Faris University of Health Sciences has started the application process for the M Sc Anatomy and MSc Biochemistry programmes. Students interested in applying can complete the registration and application process through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 16:03 IST
BFUHS Applications 2023
BFUHS Applications 2023

BFUHS Admission 2023: Baba Faris University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has started the application process for the M Sc Anatomy and MSc Biochemistry courses for the 2023 admission session. Students interested in applying for the MSc programmes can visit the official website of the university and complete the registration and application process. 

According to the given schedule, the last date for students to submit their applications is October 25, 2023. Students are advised to submit their applications through the ink given on the official website. The counselling process for the admissions will be conducted on November 3, 2023. 

The online applications for the M Sc Anatomy and MSc Biochemistry courses is available on the official website. Eligible candidates are required to enter all required details in the registration link following which they can fill out the online application form and submit the application fee. The application link is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Click on the link provided here to submit the applications.

BFUHS Application 2023 - Click Here

BFUHS MSc Application Process 2023

The BFUHS MSc programme registration and application link is available on the official website. Eligible students can follow the steps given here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS

Step 2: Click on the MSc admission section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on submit.

Also Read: CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Application Window Closes Today, Check Verification Date Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023