BHU Admission 2025: UG Seat Allotment Result For Spot round 2, Cut-Off Released

BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. The admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 scores. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment and cut-off list at bhu.ac.in.
Important Documents for BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round
Candidates who are applying for BHU UG Spot ROund admissions will need to carry the following original documents to deposit:
- CUET scorecard
- Class 10 certificate and marksheet
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- SC/ST/OBC certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer or migration certificate
- Sports category certificate (if applicable)
- BHU staff ward certificate issued by the central registry
BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot-Round Cut-Off List
The following table carries the CUET cut-off scores for various undergraduate programs across different BHU colleges:
|
Course
|
College
|
Cut-off (General)
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Geography
|
Vasanta College for Women (Paid Fee Course)
|
236.4042553
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Geography
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU) (Paid Fee Course)
|
292.4109414
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Geography
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
246.797461
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Geography
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya (Paid Fee Course)
|
235.3914626
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
Vasanta College for Women
|
288.6337732
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU)
|
302.2985386
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
281.0732313
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
265.7775063
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College (Paid Fee Course)
|
258.5459939
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
Faculty of Social Sciences
|
327.0537293
|
BA (Hons) Economics with History
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
242.0857123
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science
|
Arya Mahila PG College
|
232.3036032
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science
|
Arya Mahila PG College (Paid Fee Course)
|
229.0362771
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science
|
D.A.V Post Graduate College
|
270.4527308
|
BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science
|
Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya
|
246.4269543
Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines to avoid late fees and issues in admission. If any candidate fails to pay the admission fee within the deadline, their allotted seat will be declared cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear for future rounds of admission.
