BHU Admission 2025: UG Seat Allotment Result For Spot round 2, Cut-Off Released

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. Admissions are based on CUET UG 2025 scores. Candidates can check their seat allotment and cut-off list on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. The admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 scores. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment and cut-off list at bhu.ac.in. Important Documents for BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round Candidates who are applying for BHU UG Spot ROund admissions will need to carry the following original documents to deposit: CUET scorecard

Class 10 certificate and marksheet

Class 12 certificate and marksheet

SC/ST/OBC certificate (if applicable)

Transfer or migration certificate

Sports category certificate (if applicable)

BHU staff ward certificate issued by the central registry BHU UG Admission 2025 Official Notice