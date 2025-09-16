RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
BHU Admission 2025: UG Seat Allotment Result For Spot round 2, Cut-Off Released

Sep 16, 2025, 12:45 IST

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. Admissions are based on CUET UG 2025 scores. Candidates can check their seat allotment and cut-off list on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result has been released.
BHU UG Admission 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU Undergraduate Admission 2025 Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. The admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 scores. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment and cut-off list at bhu.ac.in.

Important Documents for BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot Round

Candidates who are applying for BHU UG Spot ROund admissions will need to carry the following original documents to deposit:

  • CUET scorecard
  • Class 10 certificate and marksheet
  • Class 12 certificate and marksheet
  • SC/ST/OBC certificate (if applicable)
  • Transfer or migration certificate 
  • Sports category certificate (if applicable)
  • BHU staff ward certificate issued by the central registry

BHU UG Admission 2025 Official Notice

BHU UG Admission 2025 Spot-Round Cut-Off List

The following table carries the CUET cut-off scores for various undergraduate programs across different BHU colleges:

Course

College

Cut-off (General)

BA (Hons) Economics with Geography

Vasanta College for Women (Paid Fee Course)

236.4042553

BA (Hons) Economics with Geography

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU) (Paid Fee Course)

292.4109414

BA (Hons) Economics with Geography

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

246.797461

BA (Hons) Economics with Geography

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya (Paid Fee Course)

235.3914626

BA (Hons) Economics with History

Vasanta College for Women

288.6337732

BA (Hons) Economics with History

Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (Maintained by BHU)

302.2985386

BA (Hons) Economics with History

Arya Mahila PG College

281.0732313

BA (Hons) Economics with History

D.A.V Post Graduate College

265.7775063

BA (Hons) Economics with History

D.A.V Post Graduate College (Paid Fee Course)

258.5459939

BA (Hons) Economics with History

Faculty of Social Sciences

327.0537293

BA (Hons) Economics with History

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

242.0857123

BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science

Arya Mahila PG College

232.3036032

BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science

Arya Mahila PG College (Paid Fee Course)

229.0362771

BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science

D.A.V Post Graduate College

270.4527308

BA (Hons) Economics with Political Science

Vasant Kanya Mahavidyalaya

246.4269543

Candidates are advised to adhere to the deadlines to avoid late fees and issues in admission. If any candidate fails to pay the admission fee within the deadline, their allotted seat will be declared cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear for future rounds of admission.

