    BHU Introduces Artificial Intelligence Certification Programme, Registration Begins Today

    BHU launches an Artificial Intelligence certification course today. The registration portal is open for interested candidates for admission to BHU’s six-month certificate programme. The syllabus includes a plethora of Computer Science subjects where students will be able to gain insights into Python, Machine Learning, etc. Get the direct link to apply and course-related information given here. 

    Updated: Jan 12, 2023 13:44 IST
    BHU AI Certification Course
    BHU 2023: The Banaras Hindu University introduces a specialized training and certification programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading to job roles of AI - Applied Scientist and Data Scientist. The Department of Computer Science at BHU has started admissions to the programme which will be completely based on the entrance test.

    According to the BHU notification, a total number of 100 seats are available to offer for this certification programme. Interested candidates must apply for the 6-month AI certification course on the official website. Text Analytics Research centre is hosting the BHU application form for the AI course. 

    BHU Artificial Intelligence Course Registration 2023 - Apply Here

    How to Apply for BHU AI Course 

    Candidates who seek admission to the Artificial Intelligence certification programme and desire to build their careers in Data Science and Machine Learning can apply at the online portal. Here are the easy steps given for submitting the registration forms for the academic session 2023. 

    Step 1 - Visit the link of the webpage - textanalytics.in/ai/

    Step 2 - Go through the AI course eligibility criteria and more details 

    Step 3 - Click on the “Register” tab available on the screen

    Step 4 - Enter your personal information such as name, dob, contact details, educational details, etc as required in the registration form

    Step 5 - Submit the details and then proceed to the form

    Step 6 - Provide documents in the online accepted formats 

    Step 7 - Pay the BHU AI application fee

    Step 8 - Review the form before the final submission

    Step 9 - Save the confirmation page and keep a copy for further purposes

     

