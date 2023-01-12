BHU Introduces Artificial Intelligence Certification Programme, Registration Begins Today

BHU 2023: The Banaras Hindu University introduces a specialized training and certification programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading to job roles of AI - Applied Scientist and Data Scientist. The Department of Computer Science at BHU has started admissions to the programme which will be completely based on the entrance test.

According to the BHU notification, a total number of 100 seats are available to offer for this certification programme. Interested candidates must apply for the 6-month AI certification course on the official website. Text Analytics Research centre is hosting the BHU application form for the AI course.

BHU Artificial Intelligence Course Registration 2023 - Apply Here

How to Apply for BHU AI Course

Candidates who seek admission to the Artificial Intelligence certification programme and desire to build their careers in Data Science and Machine Learning can apply at the online portal. Here are the easy steps given for submitting the registration forms for the academic session 2023.

Step 1 - Visit the link of the webpage - textanalytics.in/ai/

Step 2 - Go through the AI course eligibility criteria and more details

Step 3 - Click on the “Register” tab available on the screen

Step 4 - Enter your personal information such as name, dob, contact details, educational details, etc as required in the registration form

Step 5 - Submit the details and then proceed to the form

Step 6 - Provide documents in the online accepted formats

Step 7 - Pay the BHU AI application fee

Step 8 - Review the form before the final submission

Step 9 - Save the confirmation page and keep a copy for further purposes

Department of Computer Science, Institute of Science, BHU today launched a new specialised training and six month certification programme on "Artificial Intelligence".

Interested candidates can register for the programme accordingly.

For more details please go through the flair. pic.twitter.com/YvaDXYNbyx — Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) January 11, 2023