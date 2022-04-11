BHU To Hold Open Book Exam For Bsc Semester 1, Check Exam Schedule and Notice Here

BHU Semester 1 Exam 2022: As per the released notification, the Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) Institute of Science will conduct the Open Book Examination (OBE) for Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) from 18th April 2022. The Open Book Examination of the Institute of Science, BHU will commence with the subject Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology.

The examination will end with the subject Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), and Statical Methods and Probability on 29th April 2022. All the papers in Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) will start at 11 am and will end at 3.30 pm.

Tweet of Dean, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University

"Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc. (Hons.) Semester-I Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!" tweeted the Dean, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University.

Guidelines for BHU Open Book Examination 2022

The candidates are advised to confirm the dates of examination in the perspective papers in which they are scheduled to appear.

In case of any discrepancy in the examination programme, students must contact the controller of the examination immediately.

The programme is tentative and subject to minor changes.

BHU End-Semester Exams

Earlier, on 25th February 2022, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) announced that it will be conducting the semester-end exams online as well as offline mode. The students were provided with an option of choosing between online mode, and offline mode. The students of the second year of all the courses and first year of many courses returned to attend offline classes.

Banaras Hindu University Postgraduate Course on Hindu Dharma

The Banaras Hindu University has started a postgraduate programme in Hindu Dharma and according to the varsity, the course is the first of its kind in the country. As per the officials, this programme will help in making the world aware of many unknown aspects of 'Hindu Dharma' and take its teachings to more and more people. The course will be conducted in collaboration with the departments of philosophy and religion, Sanskrit and ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology of the faculty of arts of the 'Bharat Adhyayan Kendra'.

