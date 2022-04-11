MICAT 2022 Final Merit List to be Released on April 15, Check Details Here

MICAT 2022: Mudra Institute of Communication has released the dates for MICA PGP Final Merit List/ shortlist. According to the date available on the official website, the MICA PGP Merit List/ Shortlist will be available on the official website on April 15, 2022.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks secured by students in the CAT/XAT/GMAT/MICAT, GE, and PI rounds. MICAT Phase 1 and 2 results 2022 were declared on December 4 and February 18, 2022. Candidates who are eligible for the admissions can check the MICAT 2022 Shortlist through the link available on the official website - mica.ac.in. Candidates will also be able to check the MICAT 2022 Final Merit List through the direct link which will be provided here as and when the results are announced on the website.

Steps to check the MICAT 2022 Final Shortlist

MICAT 2022 Final Shortlist will be announced on the official website of MICA. To download the MICAT 2022 Final Shortlist students are required to visit the official website and login using the login ID and Password. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the MICA 2022 Merit List.

Step 1: Visit the MICA official website - mica.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the MICAT 2022 Shortlist link provided

Step 3: Enter the Login details in the link provided

Step 4: The Shortlist for MICA PGP 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MICA PGP 2022 Shortlist for further reference

MICA PGP 2022 Selection Procedure

MICA PGP 2022 selection is conducted based on the final result issued. The MICA PGP 2022 Final Result will include the compiled scores of the performance of the students in the admission sounds. Students are marked based on the CAT/XAT/GMAT scores, MICAT scores, Group exercises, and Personal Interviews conducted for the exams.

