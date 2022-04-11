MP Board Class 10th 12th Result Date 2022: MPBSE 10th and 12th Results Soon, Know How to Calculate Marks

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: As per the updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to soon declare the result of MP Board classes 10th and 12th in online mode in last week of April or first week of May. Students can go to the official website - mpresults.nic.in to check MP Board 10th result. However, the officials have not announced any date yet.

To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth in the login window. The MP Board 12th result will be available in the form of marks for each subject. The original marksheet will be available to the schools.

MP Board Result 2022 Calculation of Marks

To calculate the marks, students must be aware of the marking scheme of the Madhya Pradesh board. This time, the authorities have released a revised marking scheme for classes 10th to 12th. According to the revised MP board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works.

For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. Accordingly, students can calculate their class 10th and 12th MP Board marks.

Updates on Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2022 for Classes 10th and 12th

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the result of classes 10th and 12th in due course. As per some media reports, Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma informed the leading education news websites that the evaluation process will take time to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by the month-end or May first week," the official said.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the authorities. Madhya Pradesh class 10th board was conducted from 18th February to 10th March 2022, whereas for class 12th the exams were held between 17th February to 12th March 2022.

