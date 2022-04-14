MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Expected Soon @mpbse.nic.in, Check MP Board Revised Marking Scheme

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: As per the latest updates, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP board class 10, 12 result soon in online mode. The MPBSE results 2022 will be available on board’s official website - mpresults.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll number and application number to check their Madhya Pradesh board result 2022.

Earlier, as per media reports, the MP Board class 10th and 12th result might be released by last week of April or first week of May 2022. However, the Madhya Pradesh board has not made any official announcement on the MPBSE result 2022 date and time yet.

The authorities will mark students based on the revised marking scheme released by them. Earlier, the MPBSE released a revised MP Board marking scheme for class 10th and 12th. The MP Board marking scheme 2021-22 is available on the MPBSE official website mpbse.nic.in. They can also check the revised MP Board marking scheme here.

MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Revised Marking Scheme 2022

The Madhya Pradesh Board has released the detailed marking scheme which includes the number of questions to be asked from a particular chapter along with the distribution of marks. The MPBSE marking scheme also describes the exam duration, types of questions to be asked, and the topics reduced from the MP Board syllabus 2021-22.

According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals. Also, there is no change is there in the Old Business, NSQF, and D.El.Ed subjects.

MP Board 2022 Board Exam for Class 10th and 12th

MP Board 10th 12th exams were held in February and March. Students can expect the results to release online soon as the evaluation procedure has also completed now. They must note that official confirmation from MPBSE is awaited and can be expected soon. The MP Board 10th and 12th results are being awaited by students as exams were held offline.

