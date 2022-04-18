MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022 To Release By April-End, Says Official, Know How To Check

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board class 10th and 12th by the end of April 2022. As per media reports, the board has completed the evaluation process for the class 10, 12 examinations and as per the Controller, MP Board Balwant Verma both the 10th, and 12th results 2022 will be announced by April end. However, there is no official announcement on the release of MPBSE result 2022.

"The evaluation process for both the 10th, and 12th examinations 2022 has been completed, and now we are working on the further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, and 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April," the controller said. However, official notice regarding the release of MP Board class 10th result is still awaited.

Once announced, students will be able to check and download their respective results from the official website - mpbse.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to download the e-mark sheets from the board website. They will have to use their application number and password to check their MPBSE 12th result 2022.

Where To Check MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022?

Students can check their MPBSE 10th and 12th result in online mode. Apart from that, they can also get results from their respective schools. However, to know the MP Board result 2022 as soon as announced, students can check these websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. As per the previous trends, MP Board result is announced within a month of conduction of the examination.

How To Check MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022?

It is expected that the board will intimate the students about the date and time of the announcement of result. They must be ready with the required credentials to check MP Board class 10th and 12th result. Go through the steps to know how to check MP Board result 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of MP Board - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link - MP Board 10th Result or MP Board 12th Result.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter the application number and password in the login window.

Step 5 - The result will be displayed on the screen.

Reason for Delay in Announcement of MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022

Going as per media reports, the delay in the declaration of MPBSE result might be due to the errors in class 10th and 12th question papers. The board found few wrong questions in six subject papers of class 10th and 12th. Most of the errors were in the Mathematics paper of class 10th and Chemistry question paper of class 12th. Therefore, the board decided to give grace marks in these subjects to the students.

