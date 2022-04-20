MP Board Result 2022 Date: MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results to be Declared on the Same Day, Officials Confirm

MP Board Result 2022 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the MP Board class 10th and 12th result anytime soon now. Students who have appeared for the MP board exams can check their result at the official website - mpbse.nic.in, once released. As of now the officials have not yet shared any date, however the evaluation has been completed. So, the board might release the MP board 10 result 2022 soon.

In the MP board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, a total of 18 lakh students appeared. To check the result, they need to use the required login credentials. Also, the class 10th and 12th result will be announced on the same day. However, the officials have not yet announced any date of release of MP Board 12th result.

Updated as on 21/04/2022 at 1.20 PM

MP Board Result 2022 Date: As per the recent updates, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board result for classes 10th and 12th soon on the same day. The board will release the MP class 10th result 2022 at mpresults.nic.in. Students need to enter their roll number and application number to check board result.

As of now, no actual date has not been shared, however, going as per media reports the MP Board result 2022 is expected to be released by the second week of May.

MP Board Result 2022 Websites

As of now, no official date for the announcement of Madhya Pradesh board result has been released. However, it will be announced soon. One available, students will be able to check their MPBSE result 2022 from these websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page too for the convince of the students. The results are expected to be released by end of April or in May 2022.

MP Board Result 2022 Date

Some reports are suggesting that the MP Board Results might be released by April 30 or May 5. The officials, however, refused to comment on the same when asked. While an actual date has not been shared, the MPBSE result for classes 10th and 12th is expected to be released by second week of May.

Events Dates MP Board 10th and 12th Result Last Week of April or May 2022 MP board 10th Exam 18th February to 10th March 2022 MP board 12th Exam 17th February to 12th March 2022

MP Board 10th and 12th Result To Be Announced on Same Day

As per reports, both MP Board 10th 12th Result is likely to be released on the same day, as is the norm. An official has informed that "2021 was different but the board is expected to release Class 10, 12 result on the same date in May." Earlier as well the MP 10th 12th results are released on the same day, barring 2021, when the board examinations were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID.

Also, as per the general timeline followed by the board, the results are usually released by mid-May. In 2020 and 2019 the result was released on 15th and 14th May respectively. In 2018, the MP Board 10th 12th Result was announced on 12th May. This year too, the result is likely to be released around the same time.

