MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Result Anytime Soon for MP Board Class 10th and 12th

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board class 10th and 12th result 2022 anytime soon. MP board results 2022 will be released in online mode on the official websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation from the authorities. Those who have appeared for the MP Board 10th result will have to use login credentials to check.

Also, this time MP Board class 10th and 12th result will be released together. As per the last update from the officials, Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board confirmed the completion of the evaluation process of MP board 10th and 12th exams. Therefore, it is expected that MP Board class 12th result can be released anytime soon now.

List of Websites To Check MP Board Result 2022

This year, around 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 board exams. The exams were conducted from 18th February to 20th March 2022. After the announcement of MPBSE result, students will be able to check it at these websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. As the students are waiting for their MP board results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

MP Board Result 2022 To Be Released on Same Day For Class 10th and 12th

As per reports, both MP Board 10th 12th Result is likely to be released on the same day, as is the norm. Earlier as well the MP 10th 12th results are released on the same day, except in 2021, when the board examinations were cancelled due to the second wave of COVID. As of now, the officials have not yet announced any date of release of MP Board 12th result.

Revised Marking Scheme For MP Board Result 2022

The authorities have released a revised marking scheme for Classes 10th to 12th. According to the revised MP Board marking scheme, for high school and higher secondary exams, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works. For subjects with practical components, the theory component of the MP Board Class 12 will be held for 70 marks, and 30 marks will be allotted for practicals.

