MP Board Result 2022 Date: Know When MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Will Come?

MP Board Result 2022 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon announce the class 10th and 12th Madhya Pradesh result in online mode. As per media reports, Balwant Verma, Controller, MP Board has informed that “Now we are working on to further the process of declaring the results. Both the Class 10th, and 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April.” However, the official date for the release of the MP Board 10th result has not yet been announced.

However, with this, it is confirmed that the evaluation process has been completed and MP class 10th and 12th result 2022 will be out anytime soon. Students will be able to check their MP board result from the official website - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. They will need to use their login credentials to check their MP board 12th result.

When Will MP Board Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Be Released?

The Madhya Pradesh 10th and 12th result is expected to be released by the end of April 2022. As per the information provided, the evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 has been completed. Now, the authorities are working on the further process for the announcement of MPBSE results.

It is also expected that, the MP Board results will also be available on MPBSE mobile app, Know Your Result app, and Fast Result app. This year, a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. The class 10 exams 2022 concluded on 10th March whereas class 12th board exam ended on 12th March 2022.

MP Board 10th and 12th Results Statistics

Last year in class 10th results, 3,56,582 students secured the first division against 3,42,390 in 2020. Last year, as many as 9,14,079 students had qualified for admission to class 11 out of the total 9,25,213 students registering for the class 10th MP board exams. The overall pass percentage was 100%.

In class 12th, last year out of the total 6,60,682 students appearing for the exam 3,43,064 students have secured the first division and 2,64,295 students were placed in the second division. The overall pass percentage was 100%.

