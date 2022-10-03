    BHU UG Admission Registration 2022 Deadline Extended Till 8 Oct, Apply Soon at bhuonline.in

    BHU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, BHU has extended the deadline for registration to admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Now, candidates will be able to apply for BHU UG admission in online mode till 8th October at bhuonline.in. Check below complete details

    Updated: Oct 3, 2022 17:03 IST
    BHU UG Admission Registration 2022 Deadline Extended
    BHU UG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the last date to apply for BHU Undergraduate admissions 2022. Candidates will be able to register for BHU UG admission till 8th October 2022 in online mode. To register, they need to visit the official website - bhuonline.in. Apart from the last date extension, the officials have also extended the last date to enter preferences. 
     
    Candidates who appeared for CUET UG 2022 will only be eligible to apply for BHU UG admission. Now, the last date to fill out the BHU UG admission 2022 preference entry is 9th October. Also, as per updates, the BHU online portal for registration and preference entry filling will remain suspended on 4th October (Tomorrow) for updating data received from NTA. 
     
    BHU UG Admission 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    BHU UG Admission Registration and Preference Entry 

    As per the recent updates, only after completing the registration process for BHU UG admission 2022, candidates can submit their preference entry at the portal. As per the notice released on the official website, it has been stated - ‘The Preference form shall be opened next day at 12 noon for the candidates who have registered till 12 midnight. Hence, the candidates are advised to attempt after 12.00 noon on the next day.’ 

    How To Register for BHU UG Admission 2022? 

    To register for BHU admission to undergraduate programmes, candidates are required to login on the Banaras Hindu University admission portal - bhuonline.in. They will have to use their CUET application number and CUET exam roll number as passwords. Further, candidates have to sign in again by using the asked details and then fill in all the information and upload all specified documents. Now, pay the application fees and submit the form. 

    What After BHU UG Admission Registration 2022? 

    Once the registration window for UG admission closes, BHU will release the merit list for the shortlisted candidates on the official website. BHU will hold the counselling for all the selected candidates in online mode. Also, the candidates will have to pay the admission fees to lock and confirm their seats.  

    FAQ

    Is BHU Admission open?

    Yes, BHU admission for UG courses is going on. Candidates can apply at bhuonline.in.

    What is the last date of BHU UG Admission Registration?

    The last date to register for BHU UG admission registration has been extended till 8th October 2022.

    Can I get admission in BHU without entrance exam?

    No. For admission or to apply for BHU UG admission candidates must have qualified the CUET UG 2022.
