CLAT 2023 Latest Update: NLUs Add Rajkot to List of Exam Centres, Get Details Here

How To Update CLAT 2023 Test Centre?
- 1st Step - Go to the official website of CLAT - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.
- 3rd Step - A new page will appear, now login with CLAT credentials - mobile number and password.
- 4th Step - Now, click on - edit application and go to preferences tab.
- 5th Step - Update 3 test centre preferences.
- 6th Step - Click the next button to go to the - Reservation tab.
- 7th Step - Before final submission agree to the declaration and click the submit form.
CLAT 2023 Exam Centres Details To Be Mentioned on Admit Card
Top Law Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings Accepting CLAT 2023 Scores
|
NIRF Rankings
|
Colleges
|
City
|
1
|
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
|
Bengaluru
|
4
|
NALSAR University of Law
|
Hyderabad
|
5
|
The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences
|
Kolkata
|
8
|
Gujarat National Law University
|
Gandhinagar
|
10
|
National Law University, Jodhpur
|
Jodhpur
|
15
|
National Law Institute University, Bhopal
|
Bhopal
|
17
|
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
18
|
The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala
|
Patiala
