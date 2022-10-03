    CLAT 2023 Latest Update: NLUs Add Rajkot to List of Exam Centres, Get Details Here

    CLAT 2023: Recently, the officials added Rajkot as a new CLAT 2023 exam centre. Those willing to update their test centre, they can do that by logging into their CLAT registered account - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check steps to know how to update CLAT exam centre list here 

    Updated: Oct 3, 2022 16:24 IST
    CLAT 2023
    CLAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has added a new exam centre - Rajkot. Now, candidates can update their list of CLAT exam centres 2023 by logging in to their registered account on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
     
    As per the updates, the candidates can select up to three cities as their preferred city to appear for CLAT 2023 The last date to add/ edit the application form for CLAT 2023 is 13th November, however, candidates should edit their forms as early as possible to get the test centre of their choice. 

    How To Update CLAT 2023 Test Centre? 

    Candidates can fill/edit the CLAT 2023 application form for admission to 5-year LLB integrated LLB and one-year LLM programmes. As of now, Rajkot has also been added to the list of exam centres, therefore, candidates willing to update the same can go through the steps provided below - 
     
    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of CLAT - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on CLAT 2023.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear, now login with CLAT credentials - mobile number and password.
    • 4th Step - Now, click on - edit application and go to preferences tab.
    • 5th Step - Update 3 test centre preferences.
    • 6th Step - Click the next button to go to the - Reservation tab.
    • 7th Step - Before final submission agree to the declaration and click the submit form.

    CLAT 2023 Exam Centres Details To Be Mentioned on Admit Card 

    For now, candidates can only select Rajkot as their preferred exam city in the application form. The exact name and location of their allotted exam centre will be mentioned on the CLAT 2023 admit card. Candidates can download the CLAT admit card from the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. It is expected that the admit card will be released by November 2022 as the CLAT 2023 will be held on 18th December. 

    Top Law Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings Accepting CLAT 2023 Scores 

    NIRF Rankings

    Colleges

    City

    1

    National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

    Bengaluru

    4

    NALSAR University of Law

    Hyderabad

    5

    The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences

    Kolkata

    8

    Gujarat National Law University

    Gandhinagar

    10

    National Law University, Jodhpur

    Jodhpur

    15

    National Law Institute University, Bhopal

    Bhopal

    17

    Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow

    Lucknow

    18

    The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala

    Patiala

     

