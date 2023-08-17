BHU UG Regular 4th round allotment result 2023 announced at bhuonline.in, check details here

BHU UG Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued the regular fourth round allotment result today for UG programmes for the 2023-24 academic session. Candidates can check the BHU UG regular fourth allotment result list online at bhuonline.in. They have to use their email ID and password to download their BHU UG allotment result.

Along with the allotment result, BHU UG 4th round cutoff has also been released. They accept the seat and submit the admission fee by 5:59 pm today, August 17. The official website states, “Regular 4th Round Course Allocation (Results) published (Except Course Code 188). Deadline for fee payment is August 17, 2023 (05:59 PM).”

How to check the BHU UG seat allotment result 2023 for Round 4?

Candidates can check the BHU UG regular fourth allotment result list at bhuonline.in. They can check below the steps to know how to download the BHU UG allotment list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to UG admission

Step 3: Click on the link for BHU UG allotment list

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the required credentials email ID and password

Step 6: BHU UG fourth selection list will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

What after the release of BHU UG 4th round of seat allotment result 2023?

Those candidate who has got an ‘Offer of Admission’ in some other faculties or programmes will have the option to remain in their original allotment or shift to the new faculty. If the candidates accept the offer of admission and move to new faculty, BHU in a statement said, will not be subsequently allowed to go back. BHU states, “Under no circumstances request to revert to previous allotment will be entertained once the candidate has chosen to upgrade or has moved to some other faculty/program.”

