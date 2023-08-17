JNU PG 1st Merit List 2023 today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, check steps to download

JNU PG Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will release first merit list for MA admission today. Those who have applied for JNU Admission can check and download the 1st merit list from the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Soon after that, they have to complete the fee payments and reserve their seats in the University before August 21, 2023.

As per the notification released, JNU will release PG second merit list on August 25 along with the merit list for supernumerary seat admissions. Applicants who have been assigned seats must pay a charge for blocking seats assigned under the second merit list and supernumerary quota until August 28.

JNU Admission 2023 Dates

Jawaharlal Nehru University released merit list for all candidates who have applied for admission to different post graduate (PG) programmes in the University. Check below the important dates:

Events Dates JNU PG 1st merit list August 17, 2023 (Expected) Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 17 to 21, 2023 JNU PG 2nd merit list and supernumerary seat August 25, 2023 Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with the blocking of seats August 25 to 28, 2023 Physical verification of admission/registration of selected candidates September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12 and 13, 2023

How to check JNU PG Merit List 2023?

Those candidates who will be selected have to complete the pre-enrolment registration process. They can download their JNU PG first merit list online on these websites; jnuee.jnu.ac.in and jnu.ac.in. Check the steps to know how to check and download JNU PG 1st merit list 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNU PG merit list link

Step 3: JNU PG 1st merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the rank given in the JNU PG merit list

Step 5: Download and print the PG merit list for future reference

What after the release of JNU PG 1st Merit List 2023?

All those candidates who will be selected in the JNU PG 2023 1st merit list must note down that the pre-enrolment registration process, fee payment and blocking of seats will start from 17 August and end on 21 August 2023. The physical verification of documents for all courses will start from September 4, 2023, except for candidates who have applied for MA in Foreign Languages - for which the physical verification of documents will commence from September 1, 2023.

