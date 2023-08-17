DU Admission 2023, Vacant Seat List Today Mid-Entry Window Top Open Soon

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University is conducting admission for undergraduate programmes. The university will be releasing the DU CSAS round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17, 2023. The university is also set to open the mid-entry window to re-order higher preferences today. According to the given schedule, the vacant seat list and the mid-entry window are scheduled to open at 5 pm today.

Candidates have time until August 19, 2023, to reorder tier preference on the basis of the seats remaining in the third-round vacancy list. Delhi University will be announcing the DU round 3 allotment list on August 22, 2023.

DU will be announcing the round 3 vacant seat list on the official CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the announcement of the round 3 vacant lists and the mi-entry window.

DU Mid-Entry Guidelines

As per the details given by the university, when making changes in the preference during the mid-entry process candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs, 1000/- non-refundable.

Such candidates will also not have any claim to the seat allocated to initially registered candidates.

In case a candidate is allotted seats via the mid-entry window they cannot seek an upgradation and in case they fail to accept the seat their admission will be forfeited.

Mid-entry will also not be allowed for ECA, sports, supernumerary quota, and performance-based progrmmes.

DU CSAS Round 3 Allotment Schedule

Particulars Date Display of vacant seats August 17, 2023 Mid-entry window to re-order higher preference August 17to 19, 2023 Third allocation list August 22, 2023 Candidates to accept allotment August 22 to 24, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve online application August 22 to 25, 2023 Last date for fee payment August 26, 2023



