DU Admission 2023, Vacant Seat List Today Mid-Entry Window Top Open Soon

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University is conducting admission for undergraduate programmes. The university will be releasing the DU CSAS round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17, 2023. The university is also set to open the mid-entry window to re-order higher preferences today. According to the given schedule, the vacant seat list and the mid-entry window are scheduled to open at 5 pm today.
Candidates have time until August 19, 2023, to reorder tier preference on the basis of the seats remaining in the third-round vacancy list. Delhi University will be announcing the DU round 3 allotment list on August 22, 2023.
DU will be announcing the round 3 vacant seat list on the official CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the announcement of the round 3 vacant lists and the mi-entry window.
DU Mid-Entry Guidelines
- As per the details given by the university, when making changes in the preference during the mid-entry process candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs, 1000/- non-refundable.
- Such candidates will also not have any claim to the seat allocated to initially registered candidates.
- In case a candidate is allotted seats via the mid-entry window they cannot seek an upgradation and in case they fail to accept the seat their admission will be forfeited.
- Mid-entry will also not be allowed for ECA, sports, supernumerary quota, and performance-based progrmmes.
DU CSAS Round 3 Allotment Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Display of vacant seats
|
August 17, 2023
|
Mid-entry window to re-order higher preference
|
August 17to 19, 2023
|
Third allocation list
|
August 22, 2023
|
Candidates to accept allotment
|
August 22 to 24, 2023
|
Colleges to verify and approve online application
|
August 22 to 25, 2023
|
Last date for fee payment
|
August 26, 2023
