DU Admission 2023, Vacant Seat List Today Mid-Entry Window Top Open Soon

Delhi University will be releasing the undergraduate round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17, 2023. Eligible candidates can check the allotment schedule and other details here.

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 10:33 IST
DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University is conducting admission for undergraduate programmes. The university will be releasing the DU CSAS round 3 vacant seat list today, August 17, 2023. The university is also set to open the mid-entry window to re-order higher preferences today. According to the given schedule, the vacant seat list and the mid-entry window are scheduled to open at 5 pm today. 

Candidates have time until August 19, 2023, to reorder tier preference on the basis of the seats remaining in the third-round vacancy list. Delhi University will be announcing the DU round 3 allotment list on  August 22, 2023. 

DU will be announcing the round 3 vacant seat list on the official CSAS portal - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the announcement of the round 3 vacant lists and the mi-entry window.

DU Mid-Entry Guidelines

  • As per the details given by the university, when making changes in the preference during the mid-entry process candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs, 1000/- non-refundable. 
  • Such candidates will also not have any claim to the seat allocated to initially registered candidates. 
  • In case a candidate is allotted seats via the mid-entry window they cannot seek an upgradation and in case they fail to accept the seat their admission will be forfeited. 
  • Mid-entry will also not be allowed for ECA, sports, supernumerary quota, and performance-based progrmmes.

DU CSAS Round 3 Allotment Schedule

Particulars

Date

Display of vacant seats

August 17, 2023

Mid-entry window to re-order higher preference

August 17to 19, 2023

Third allocation list

August 22, 2023

Candidates to accept allotment

August 22 to 24, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve online application 

August 22 to 25, 2023

Last date for fee payment

August 26, 2023


