Bihar 12th Result 2023: Answer Sheet Scrutiny Applications Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny: Bihar Board Intermediate Result Scrutiny applications to close today, March 29, 2023. According to the official notification released, Bihar Intermediate Answer sheet scrutiny applications began on March 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar 12th exam 2023 and want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can visit the official website and complete the application process.

To apply for the Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny, students need to visit the official website and register following which they can fill in the application form and submit the requisite fee.

The Bihar 12th answer sheet scrutiny link will be available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can also visit the website scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com to apply for the BSEB class 12 Scrutiny.

Steps to apply for Bihar 12th Scrutiny

The Bihar 10th answer sheet scrutiny applications are available on the official website of the board. To complete the Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny candidates can follow the below-given steps.

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny link

Step 3: Register through the link provided

Step 4: Login using the credentials

Step 5: Click on Apply and enter the required details

Step 6: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

The Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny is conducted for students who want to give their answer sheets for evaluation. Those unable to secure the required marks are however advised to appear for the compartment exams.

