Bihar BEd Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2023 OUT: As per the latest updates, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the admit card for Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 today i.e. March 30, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam can download the Bihar B.Ed Admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in. They can download the hall ticket by entering their login ID and password.

The authorities will conduct the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam on April 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The Bihar B.Ed Result 2023 date has not been announced by the authorities yet. Candidates can check out the steps to download the hall ticket here.

Bihar B.Ed Admit Card OUT- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download Bihar B.Ed 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to appear in the Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 exam must carry the admit card to the exam hall. They can check out the steps to download the Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2023 here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on B.Ed CET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 7: Take a few printouts for exam purpose

Bihar B.Ed CET 2023 Exam

The Bihar B.Ed. CET 2023 will have a duration of two hours. There are 120 multiple-choice questions that candidates must answer. Each question will have four possible solutions; students must choose the best one and mark it on the OMR sheet that comes with the question booklet.

The candidate must only mark the answer on the OMR sheet using a blue or black ballpoint pen. There will be 120 questions in the question booklet, each worth 120 points. The entrance test has a maximum score cap of 120.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Registrations to End Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Documents Required, Steps to Apply Here