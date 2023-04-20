  1. Home
Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result has been announced on the official website. Candidates can check out the result by entering their login credentials. Check details here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 18:42 IST
Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result: As per the latest updates, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has declared the result for Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test today i.e. April 20, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam must download the result on the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the result.

The authorities conducted the entrance exam on April 8, 2023, in a single shift from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. The answer key was released on the official website on April 8, 2023. Candidates had to raise objections against the provisional answer key till April 10, 2023. 

How to Download Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result?

Candidates who appeared in the exam must check out the result on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download result tab

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- login ID and password

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

 Bihar BEd Entrance Test 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

Details Mentioned on Bihar BEd CET 2023 Result

The result will comprise various important details such as marks obtained and qualifying status. Check the list of a few details here.

Candidate’s name

  • Roll number
  • Date of exam
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Father's name
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Marks obtained in each section/subject
  • Total marks obtained
  • Total marks

