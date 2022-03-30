Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2022: Date, Link to be Activated Soon; Know Last Year Toppers List

Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: As per updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the BSEB Matric result tomorrow 31st March 2022. The authorities have made this announcement on Twitter. The education minister of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the BSEB matric results tomorrow at 1 pm.

The Bihar Board 10th result 2022 will be released via press release initially and later it will available on the official website. Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number. Bihar Board Class 10th students can also access their results on the DigiLocker app.

Bihar Board Class 10th Result Link

Before the BSEB Matric result link is activated on the official website, the board will hold a press conference to make the announcement. Later, the result will be made available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in. A total of 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation, Class 10 exam this year which was conducted from 17th to 24th February 2022. The Bihar Board later re-conducted the cancelled class 10 Maths paper in the Motihari district due to a paper leak.

Meanwhile, the aggrieving students took micro-blogging site Twitter enquiring about the class 10 result declaration date. "bihar board 10th result 2022 kab aayega", "matric result declared kab hoga" are some of the tweets going rounds on the social media platform. Those who fail to obtain minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam to improve their performance.

BSEB 10th Last Year Toppers List

Bihar School Examination Board also releases the class 10th toppers list after the announcement of the result. The state government rewards the toppers from each stream with cash prizes. Last year, more than 16.54 lakh students had participated in the matriculation examination. A total of 78.17% students passed. The toppers of Bihar Class 10th 2021 were -

Name of the students Total marks Himanshu Raj 481 Durgesh Kumar 480 Shubham Kumar, Rajveer, Juli Kumari 478 Sannu Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Munna Kumar 477 Ranjit Kumar Gupta 476

