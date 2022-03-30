Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Announced: 12.86 Lakh students pass, 79.88% Pass percentage

BSEB 10th Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board class 10 Results. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board class 10 exams can now check the results by visiting the official website of Bihar Board. To check the Bihar Class 10 Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 10th roll number/ roll code in the result link. Candidates can also click on the link given here to check the BSEB 10 Results 2022.

BSEB 10th Results 2022 Toppers

BIHAR SCHOOL EXAMINATION BOARD

SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAMINATION - 2022 [ MERIT LIST ] Student Name Gender School Name Total Mark Merit RAMAYANI ROY Female PATEL HIGH SCHOOL DAUDNAGAR, AURANGABAD 487 1 SANIYA KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RAJAULI, NAWADAH 486 2 VIVEK KUMAR THAKUR Male NEW UPGRADE HIGH SCH SIDHAP PARSAHI LADANIA, MADHUBANI 486 2 PRAGYA KUMARI Female UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD 485 3 NIRJALA KUMARI Female MAHADEV HIGH SCHOOL KHUSRUPUR PATNA 484 4 ANURAG KUMAR Male SARVODAY HIGH SCHOOL AGIAON, BHOJPUR 483 5 SUSEN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S MIRJAGANJ ALIGANJ, JAMUI 483 5 NIKHIL KUMAR Male UCHCH MADHYAMIK VIDYALAY KERAI 483 5 MUSKAN KHATOON Female NIRMALA SHIKSHA BHAWAN H/S SHAHPUR PATI, BHOJPUR 482 6 PRIYA RAJ Female SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 482 6 ANSHU KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL PUNAMA PRATAP NAGAR, BHAGALPUR 482 6 SATYAM KUMAR Male R RAMAGYA HIGH SCHOOL CHAITA, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 PRIYANSHU KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT M S RASALPUR, SARAI RANJAN, SAMASTIPUR 482 6 RINKI KUMARI Female UNIVERSAL 10 + 2 PUBLIC SCHOOL BIHIYA BHOJPUR 482 6 MD MASUM RAJA Male UTTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, KATSARI SHEOHAR 482 6 JAIKI KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL FATUHA PATNA 482 6 SHAMBHU KUMAR Male ANUGRAH INTER SCHOOL AURANGABAD 481 7 SHIVAM BRAJRAJ Male HIGH SCHOOL NOOR SARAI, NALANDA 481 7 MOHAMMAD HAARIS ERAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 481 7 ROHIT KUMAR Male S R K J HIGH SCHOOL KUSHAHAR, SHEOHAR 480 8 SATYAM SARTHI Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 480 8 SHWETA BHARTI Female N K HIGH SCHOOL JHANDAPUR, BHAGALPUR 480 8 RANDHIR KUMAR Male S B S HIGH SCHOOL ISMAIL PUR GAYA 480 8 AVINASH KUMAR Male J P N HIGH SCHOOL NARHAN, SAMASTIPUR 480 8 TRIPTEE RAJ Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOH, AURANGABAD 479 9 SAWAN KUMAR SINHA Male HIGH SCHOOL TULSIA, KISHANGANJ 479 9 SONALI KUMARI Female GHANSHYAM BALIKA H/S KHAGAUL, PATNA 479 9 RAJEEV KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 479 9 SOURABH KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL NANDNAMA LAKHISARAI 479 9 NISHANT RAJ Male TOWN HIGH SCHOOL MUNGER 479 9 ATUL KUMAR SINGH Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL DAHAR, ADHAURA, KAIMUR 479 9 MUSKAN KUMARI Female GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL LAUND, NAWADAH 478 10 RANJAY KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT HIGH SCHOOL, KABAR KOCH, GAYA 478 10 AYUSH KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 RISHIKANT KUMAR Male SIMULTALA AWASIYA VIDYALAYA JAMUI 478 10 TRIVENI NARAYAN PRIY Male UTKRAMIT M S GANGAULI DEHARI, ROHTAS 478 10 CHANDAN KUMAR Male JAGGU LAL MEHTA H/S KUJAPI GAYA 478 10 PARMANAND YADAV Male UTKRAMIT MADHYAMIK SCHOOL INARAWRAN, KATORIA, BANKA 478 10 MD SAIF ALI Male A N SMARK HIGH SCHOOL SIRSA, GOPALGANJ 478 10 PRIYANSHU KUMARI Female PROJECT GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SHEOHAR 478 10 SACHIN KUMAR Male R LAL CHANAN H/S LAKHOCHAK, LAKHISARAI 478 10 KHUSHI KUMARI Female S GIRLS H S MAHDEVA BARIARPUR, MUNGER 478 10 VIPIN KUMAR Male UTKRAMIT UCHH MADHYAMIK SCHOOL, NAMAPUR, KALYANPUR, SAM 478 10 ANAND KUMAR Male HIGH SCHOOL TARAR BHAGALPUR 478 10 HIMANSHU SHEKHAR Male R N HIGH SCHOOL KEHUNIA, WEST CHAMPARAN 478 10 GOPAL KUMAR Male G S HIGH SCHOOL SCURBAZAR, SAHARSA 478 10 JYOTI KUMARI Female HIGH SCHOOL BENAR, NALANDA 478 10

Updated as on March 31, 2022 @ 4:10 PM

BSEB 10th Results- Key Highlights

A total of 6,08,868 girls passed the exam. Ramayni Roy from Aurangabad's Patel High School secured 487 marks ( 97.4% ) out of 500 topping the BSEB class 10 Exams 2022.

The Second rank was secured by Sania Kumari of Nawada and Vivek Kumar Thakur of Madhubani stood second with 486 marks each.

Number of Students with 1st Division: 4,24, 857

Number of Students with 2nd Division: 5,10,411

Number of Students with 3rd Division: 3,47,637

Bihar Board has announced the class 10 Results 2022. According to the updates provided by officials, this year, a total of 112,86,971 students passed the Bihar Board Class 10 exams taking the overall pass percentage to 79.88%. Students can check the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 through the steps provided here

Bihar School Examination Board BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 have finally been declared on the official website. The Board has recorded a pass percentage 79.88% this year. Students who have been patiently waiting for the Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 can now visit the official website of Bihar Board to check the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022. Students must also note that they can check their BSEB Matric Results 2022 here. To check the results candidates are required to enter the BSEB 10th Registration Number in the result link given.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 How to check

Bihar class 10 Results are scheduled to be announced soon. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the BSEB 10th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website

Step 2: Click on BSEB Matric Result link provided on homepage

Step 3: Enter BSEB Class 10 Registration/ Roll Number in given link

Step 4: The Bihar 10th Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB class 10 Results for further reference

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Pass Percentage

Bihar Board 10th Results have been announced on the official website. Compared to the pass percent last year, the Board has recorded a pass percentage of 79.88% in this years Exams.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time

Bihar 10th Results 2022 are scheduled to be declared by 3 PM today March 31, 2022. Candidates eagerly awaiting the BSEB 10th results can check their results throught the link provided here. Candidates must also note that they will be able to check their BSEB class 10 Results on this page as soon as the announcement is made by the officials at the press conference.

Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th Results 2022 by 3 PM today. According to the official announcement, the BSEB Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by the Board Chairman and the State Education Minister at 3 PM in an official press conference.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Pass Percentage

Bihar class 10 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by the board shortly. The results will be announced by the officials in an official press conference attended by the board chairman and the state education minister. Along with announcing the BsEB 10th Results, the board officials will also provide the details of the pass percentage and the list of students who have topped the BSEB 10th exams. As per the statistics of the results declared in 2021, Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.17%. It is expected that a minimum of 2% increase will be seen in this years pass percentage.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Passing Marks

Bihar Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by the board @ 3 PM today. Students who have taken the Bihar 10th exams will be able to check their results through the direct link provided here. According to the marking scheme provided, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% overall and 30 marks individually in each subject in order to be considered as 'Passed' in the class 10 exams.

BSEB Board 10th result 2022 Merit List

Bihar Board officials will be announcing the BSEB 10th Results 2022 in a short while. Along with declaring the Bihar 10th results the board will also be announcing the BSEB 10th Merit list for the students. The Merit list is the complete list of students who have topped the BSEB 10th exams state-wise, district wise and subject and overall toppers.

Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 10th Results by 3 PM today. The results were earlier scheduled to be declared at 1 PM which was further pushed back to 3 PM.

Bihar Board 10th result declaration time has been push back. According to latest updates released, the Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 will now be declared by 3 PM. Students who have been eagerly awaiting the declaration of the BSEB 10th results 2022 will now have to wait a few more hours for the declaration of the BSEB 10th Results 2022.

School Examination Board also known as BSEB will be releasing the Bihar Board class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today - March 31, 2022. As per the official notification issued, the board the BSEB Matric Results 2022 will be announced by 1:00 PM

As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the BSEB 10th result 2022 tomorrow on 31st March 2022. The board took to Twitter and announced the Bihar Board Matric exam result 2022 date and time. As per the notification released, the education minister will announce the BSEB 10th result at 1 PM. Initially, the board will announce the result in a press conference. Later, the BSEB 10th result will be published in online mode on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page to check the Bihar Board Matric results. A total of 17 lakh (16,48,894) students appeared for the matriculation exam this year.

Where to check BSEB Class 10 Result 2022?

Bihar School Examination Board will be declaring the class 10th results in online mode. Students will be able to check the same on its official website - results.biharboardonline.com. Apart from this, the BSEB Matric results will also be available on results.jagranjosh.com website. The direct link will be provided here for the convenience of students.

How to check Bihar Class 10th Result 2022 online?

Like previous years, the BSEB Matric result 2022 for the Class 10th students will be declared online. It will be made available in digital format on the official website. Students can follow the steps below to check Bihar 10th results 2022 -

Step 1: Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On Homepage, click on the link for Bihar Matric Result 2022

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials.

Step 4: The BSEB 12th results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Bihar 10th Result 2022 Delayed

Over 17 lakh students of the Bihar Board are waiting for the declaration of BSEB 10th Result 2022. Earlier, the BSEB 10th result was to be declared by 25th March 2022. However, the board conducted the re-exam for Mathematics subject for all exam centres based in Motihari district on 24th March due to allegations of cheating and paper leaks. This has caused a major delay in the declaration of BSEB Matric Results 2022.

