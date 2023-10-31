  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024: BSEB has released the Dummy admit card for Bihar Board class 12th annual exam 2024 today, October 31, 2023. Registered candidates can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 16:05 IST
Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024
Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Dummy admit card for Bihar Board class 12th annual exam 2024 today, October 31, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the BSEB 12th exams for the academic session 2024 can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notice, the Bihar Board class 12th Dummy admit card 2024 will be made available to download by the candidates on the website till November 11, 2023. Respective school authorities can make the necessary corrections in the BSEB Inter Dummy Admit Card 2024 on the behalf of the candidates before November 11, 2023. 

BSEB Inter Dummy Admit Card 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check BSEB’s Official Post Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023