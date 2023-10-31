Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Dummy admit card for Bihar Board class 12th annual exam 2024 today, October 31, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the BSEB 12th exams for the academic session 2024 can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
As per the official notice, the Bihar Board class 12th Dummy admit card 2024 will be made available to download by the candidates on the website till November 11, 2023. Respective school authorities can make the necessary corrections in the BSEB Inter Dummy Admit Card 2024 on the behalf of the candidates before November 11, 2023.
What details can be edited in the BSEB 12th Dummy admit card 2024?
As per the given information, the below-mentioned details can be edited in the Bihar Board class 12th dummy admit card 2024.
- Correction in the spelling of the candidate's name
- Error in the spelling of the candidate parent's name
- Aadhaar number
- Gender
- Subject
- Marital status
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the cadidate
How to download the BSEB Inter Dummy Admit Card 2024?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the BSEB Class 12th Dummy admit card 2024 online.
Step 1: Visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the admit card available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the necessary details as asked
Step 4: The BSEB Inter Dummy admit card for session 2024 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the hall ticket for future use
