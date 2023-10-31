Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024 Out, Get Direct Link Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Dummy admit card for Bihar Board class 12th annual exam 2024 today, October 31, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates who are appearing for the BSEB 12th exams for the academic session 2024 can check and download their respective hall tickets through the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the official notice, the Bihar Board class 12th Dummy admit card 2024 will be made available to download by the candidates on the website till November 11, 2023. Respective school authorities can make the necessary corrections in the BSEB Inter Dummy Admit Card 2024 on the behalf of the candidates before November 11, 2023.

Check BSEB’s Official Post Here