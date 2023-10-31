NEET UG Special Stray Counselling 2023 Registrations Underway, Check Details Here

NEET UG Special Stray Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registration process for the NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy today: October 31, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website -mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round is November 5, 2023. The choice filling and locking window will be held between November 1 and 5, 2023. The NEET UG special stray vacancy counselling 2023 seat allotment result will be announced on November 7, 2023. Candidates need to report to their allocated colleges or institutes from November 8 to 15, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET UG special stray vacancy round counselling 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the NEET UG special stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Fresh registration/ payment October 31 to November 5, 2023 Choice filling & choice locking November 1 to 5, 2023 Processing of seat allotment November 6 to 7, 2023 Publication of result November 7, 2023 Reporting at allotted college November 8 to 15, 2023

Check the official schedule here

How to register for NEET UG special stray vacancy round counselling 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG special stray vacancy round 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the login window

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the required amount of the application fee

Step 6: Submit the details and download it for future use

