DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details Here

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the login and fee payment window for the DNB (Post Diploma) mop-up round counselling tomorrow: November 1, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the final round of counselling can check the complete schedule at natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the last date to login and fee payment by the candidates is November 6, 2023. The choice filling window will be open from November 1 to 6, 2023, (till 5 pm). Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download the DNB Post Diploma Mop Up round 2023 counselling schedule.

Check the official schedule here

DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the final mop up round of DNB post-diploma counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Login by the candidates and fee payment of the 1st year course fee to participate in the final mop-up round November 1 to 6, 2023 Filling of choices/options for the final mop up round of counselling November 1 to 6, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Processing of the allotment November 7 to 8, 2023 Result of the allotment November 9, 2023 Physical joining at the allotted hospital November 9 to 15, 2023

DNB Post Diploma Final Mop up round counselling 2023

As per the given details, registered candidates who have not been offered any seat during the 1st, 2nd and 3rd rounds of counselling, will only be eligible for the final mop-up round of counselling. Those candidates who have been allotted a DNB (Post Diploma) seat in any of these three rounds of counselling but failed to join the allotted institute shall be ineligible for participation in the final mop up round of counselling.

