  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Cards 2024 Out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Download Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Cards 2024 Out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Download Here

The Bihar Board has issued the dummy registration cards for the students of class 12th for the academic year 2024 in online mode. Candidates can check and download it from official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 12:30 IST
Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Cards 2024
Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Cards 2024
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

BSEB Bihar Board 12th dummy registration cards 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for the class 12th students who have registered for the academic year 2024 in online mode. Students can check and download their registrations card by entering the required login credentials from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

They need to fill out the required details such as user id and password to download their BSEB class 12th dummy registration cards for 2024. As per the official notification, students can check and download the registration cards til June 19, 2023. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Check the official Tweet below:
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Related Stories

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023