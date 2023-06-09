Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Cards 2024 Out at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Download Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

BSEB Bihar Board 12th dummy registration cards 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy registration cards for the class 12th students who have registered for the academic year 2024 in online mode. Students can check and download their registrations card by entering the required login credentials from the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com.

They need to fill out the required details such as user id and password to download their BSEB class 12th dummy registration cards for 2024. As per the official notification, students can check and download the registration cards til June 19, 2023.

Details mentioned on the BSEB 12th dummy registration cards 2024

After downloading the Bihar Board class 12th dummy registration cards for the year 2024, students are advised to go through all the details mentioned on it carefully. If they find any error in any of the details that are provided below, they can rectify them by the board officials by June 19, 2023.

Candidate's name Photograph of the candidate Category Nationality Parent's name Date of birth Gender Religion

Check the official notice here

What to do incase of any discrepancy in downloading the BSEB 12th dummy registration card?

If any students face any difficulty or issues in downloading their dummy registration cards contact the board officials on the prescribed email id and can contact on helpline number given below:

Email ID reg.bsehelpdesk@gmail.com Helpline number 0612-2232074

How to download BSEB 12th dummy registration card online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the Bihar Board class 12th dummy registration card from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the dummy registration card available

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked and click on the submit button

Step 4: The BSEB 12th dummy registration card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through all the details and download it for future use

BSEB 12th dummy registration cards 2024

As per the official notice, students are also informed that they will receive a message on their registered mobile number so that they can download their dummy registration card by themselves by clicking on the provided link.

