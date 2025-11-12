Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Exam Schedule for Class 10th, 12th to be Released Soon; Official Link at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Exam Date 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release Bihar Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 date sheet soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 registrations wil end soon, therefore the board is anticipated to release the BSEB Matric and Inter exam date 2026. According to past year trends, the board will hold the exams in February 2026 and the results are expected to be released by March end or early April 2026.

How to download BSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their BSEB Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 datesheet online: