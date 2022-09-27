Bihar Board Exam 2022-24: BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 11 Dummy Admit Card at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Bihar Board Exam 2022-24: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the class 11th dummy admit cards in online mode. Students who filled up the exam form can download the BSEB dummy admit card for class 11th. They can download Bihar Board 12th dummy admit card 2022 from the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To download the dummy admit card for class 11th, students have to use their username and password. The board has released the BSEB dummy admit card based on the information filled out during the exam form submission.

Bihar Board Class 11th Dummy Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Tweet

How To Download Bihar Board Class 11 Dummy Admit Card?

The BSEB dummy admit cards have been released in online mode on the official website for the students. To download the same they can go through the following steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of BSEB - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Class 11 Dummy admit card link.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter username and password in the login window.

5th Step - Bihar board 11th dummy admit card will appear on the screen.

What to do in case of any error in the Bihar Board class 11th Dummy Admit Card?

After downloading the dummy admit card of BSEB, students must check the details mentioned on it. As per the past information, the admit card will likely to have the following details - name, surname, date of birth, caste, photo, signature and others. In case of any error, students will have to rectify it. They can make changes by logging in to their account till 29th September 2022.