Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 (OUT): BOSEM Announced Class 10th Compartment Results at manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 (OUT): Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) has declared the Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) compartmental result 2022 in online mode today i.e 27th September 2022. Students can check the Manipur HSLC compartment result from the official website - manresults.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number to download the Manipur HSLC compartment result 2022.

However, the result will be provisional in nature. The schools can collect the Manipur HSLC compartment exam marksheet 2022 from 10th October. Candidates who could not clear the board exam appeared for the Manipur class 10th compartment exam 2022.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 Statistics

As per the BoSEM class 10th result data, this time a total of 6371 students appeared for the HSLC Compartmental exam 2022 and 6269 students have qualified. The pass percentage for the Manipur Board Class 10th compartment exam has been recorded at 98.40%.

How To Check Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022?

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BoSEM) has released the Manipur HSLC result for the compartment exam in online mode. Students who have appeared can check and download their Manipur Board Class 10th compartment result 2022 at manresults.nic.in. They will have to use their roll number to download their Manipur HSLC compartment result 2022. After submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and save it for admission purposes.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022?

As per the details available, the marksheet of Manipur HSLC compartment result will likely to have the following information - the name of the students, name of the parent or guardian, name of the school, exam appeared for, marks in each subject, total marks, name of the subjects, division and pass or fail status.