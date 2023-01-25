Bihar Board ITI Language (Hindi and English) Registration 2023 Deadline Extended Till Feb 3, Check Updates Here

Bihar ITI Registration 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application deadline of BSEB Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language (Hindi and English) exam. Candidates can register for Bihar Board ITI Language exam 2023 in online mode at the official website ithsllsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Now, they will be able to fill up the Bihar Board ITI Language registration form till February 3, 2023.

After the deadline, candidates will not be able to submit the Bihar Board ITI Language application form 2023. Only those candidates who have passed in the first year in ITI and are currently studying or have passed the industrial training can fill the Bihar Board ITI higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) application form.

Bihar Board ITI Language (Hindi and English) Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Bihar Board ITI Language Registration 2023 Extension Tweet

How To Register for Bihar Board ITI Language (Hindi and English) Registration 2023?

Candidates can fill up the Bihar ITI language form in online mode. The board has provided a helpline number 0612-2232074 that can be contacted for any assistance in case, they face any problem while filling up the online form or paying the registration fees. Check the steps to know how to register for Bihar Board ITI language 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - ithsllsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the link - higher secondary level language (Hindi and English) examination 2023 district name, institution name & code.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - After registering, login with User ID and password.

5th Step - Fill out the Bihar Board ITI online application form, upload the documents and pay the fee.

6th Step - Lastly, submit the ITI Language form and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: TISSNET 2023 Application Window To Close Soon, Check List of Documents Required For Registration