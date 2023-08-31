  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates announced, check UGMAC schedule pdf here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates announced, check UGMAC schedule pdf here

Bihar NEET Counselling 2023: BCECEB has announced the schedule for the second round of counselling for Bihar UGMAC at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the dates released, the choice-filling process for NEET UG round 2 will commence from September 4, 2023. Know complete schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 16:59 IST
Check Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates
Check Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the schedule for Bihar undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) second round online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the dates announced, the free exit period from round 1 counselling is between August 31 and September 1, 2023. 

The fresh choice filling for Bihar NEET UG seat allotment will start on September 4, 2023. The UGMAC round 2 provisional seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2023. Further, candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to 14, 2023.

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates 

Those appearing for the second round Bihar NEET UG counselling can go through the table to know the important dates: 

Events

Dates

Free exit from round 1

August 31 to September 1, 2023

Starting of fresh choice-filling for UGMAC round 2

September 4, 2023

Last date to fill in choices

September 7, 2023

Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional seat allotment result

September 11, 2023

Downloading of allotment letter

September 11 to 14, 2023

Document verification for MBBS/BDS admission

September 12 to 14, 2023

Resign with forfeiture of security deposit

September 15 to 16, 2023

How to fill choices for Bihar NEET UG round 2 counselling 2023?

The choices filling for the second round will commence on September 4, 2023. Interested candidates can check below the steps to know how to fill Bihar UGMAC choices online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link of Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials 

Step 5: Once done, fill in the choices and submit it

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references 

Also Read: NEET SS 2023 Exams Postponed Due To G20 Summit, Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023