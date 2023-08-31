Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 dates announced, check UGMAC schedule pdf here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the schedule for Bihar undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) second round online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. As per the dates announced, the free exit period from round 1 counselling is between August 31 and September 1, 2023.

The fresh choice filling for Bihar NEET UG seat allotment will start on September 4, 2023. The UGMAC round 2 provisional seat allotment list will be released on September 11, 2023. Further, candidates can download the allotment order from September 11 to 14, 2023.

Bihar UGMAC Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Those appearing for the second round Bihar NEET UG counselling can go through the table to know the important dates:

Events Dates Free exit from round 1 August 31 to September 1, 2023 Starting of fresh choice-filling for UGMAC round 2 September 4, 2023 Last date to fill in choices September 7, 2023 Bihar NEET UG round 2 provisional seat allotment result September 11, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter September 11 to 14, 2023 Document verification for MBBS/BDS admission September 12 to 14, 2023 Resign with forfeiture of security deposit September 15 to 16, 2023

How to fill choices for Bihar NEET UG round 2 counselling 2023?

The choices filling for the second round will commence on September 4, 2023. Interested candidates can check below the steps to know how to fill Bihar UGMAC choices online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link of Bihar NEET UG counselling 2023

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials

Step 5: Once done, fill in the choices and submit it

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future references

