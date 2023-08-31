NEET SS 2023 Exams Postponed Due To G20 Summit, Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon

NEET SS Exam 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has postponed the NEET SS 2023 exams. The exams have been postponed due to the G20 summit to be held in the second week of September.

According to the official notification releases, considering the 18th G20 summit being conducted in India on September 9 and 10, 2023 and the consequent travel restrictions to be placed in Delhi from September 8 to 10, 2023, the NEET SS exams which were scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023 have been postponed. The schedule further states that the revised schedule for the NEET-SS 2023 will be available on the NBEMS website shortly.

NEET SS Exam Notification - Click Here

The board in a recent notification further stated that Srinagar has not been considered as an exam city due to security reasons. The Federation of All India Medical Association however has requested an additional exam centre for candidates from Srinagar.

The NEES SS 2023 admit card will be issued on September 4, 2023, as per the schedule available. With the change in the examination dates, it is expected that there will be changes in the schedule for events to follow post the examinations.

NEET SS is conducted for the admissions to DM.MCh and DrNB Super Speciality programmes are offered at various campuses. It must, however, be noted that the NEET SS scores will not be considered for the admissions to AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS campuses with super speciality programmes, PGIMER, JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences.

