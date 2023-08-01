Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

  1. Home
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: BSEB has extended the registrations for the SAVEE class 6th admission today: August 1, 2023. Students who are yet to apply can register at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 18:21 IST
Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: The Bihar Board (BSEB) has extended the registrations for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya today: August 1, 2023. As per the official Tweet, the last date for registrations has been extended to August 10, 2023. Those students who are interested in applying for the BSEB  Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission and haven't registered yet can fill out the admission registration form through the official website -  secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Earlier, the last date to submit the registration form was July 31, 2023. According to the released schedule, the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2023. While the mains exam will be held on December 20, 2023, in two shifts. 

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration Form (Offline) - Download Here 

Check the official Tweet below:

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam (SAVEE) Dates 2024 

Students can check the dates related to the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration in the table below:

Events 

Dates 

Last date to apply for Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission

August 1, 2023 

Bihar Board SAVEE prelims exam

October 12, 2023 (from 1 pm to 3.30 pm)

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam

December 20, 2023

Shift 1: 10 am to 12.30 pm

Shift 2: 1.30 to 4 pm

How to fill out the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya registration form 2023? 

Students or their parents can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission registration form. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the vividh exam tab and select Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission 

Step 3: Now, click on the register here as a new user

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked and complete the registrations

Step 5: After this, enter all the necessary information asked in the application form, upload the documents and submit the fees

Step 6: Go through the details and save the confirmation page for future use

