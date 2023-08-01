Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25: The Bihar Board (BSEB) has extended the registrations for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya today: August 1, 2023. As per the official Tweet, the last date for registrations has been extended to August 10, 2023. Those students who are interested in applying for the BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission and haven't registered yet can fill out the admission registration form through the official website - secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Earlier, the last date to submit the registration form was July 31, 2023. According to the released schedule, the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2023. While the mains exam will be held on December 20, 2023, in two shifts.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam (SAVEE) Dates 2024

Students can check the dates related to the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024-25 Registration in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for Bihar Board Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission August 1, 2023 Bihar Board SAVEE prelims exam October 12, 2023 (from 1 pm to 3.30 pm) BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya mains exam December 20, 2023 Shift 1: 10 am to 12.30 pm Shift 2: 1.30 to 4 pm

How to fill out the Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya registration form 2023?

Students or their parents can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th admission registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar board: secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the vividh exam tab and select Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admission

Step 3: Now, click on the register here as a new user

Step 4: Fill out all the details as asked and complete the registrations

Step 5: After this, enter all the necessary information asked in the application form, upload the documents and submit the fees

Step 6: Go through the details and save the confirmation page for future use

