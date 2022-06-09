BITSAT 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2022 Applications: Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences has extended the last date for the BITSAT 2022 applications. According to the dates provided, candidates can complete the BITSAT 2022 application form until June 12, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exams Session 1 will be conducted on July 2 to 9, 2022.

Candidates who are yet to complete the BITSAT 2022 Registration and application process can complete the same through the link provided on the official website - bitsadmission.com. To complete the BITSAT 2022 applications students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registration process following which candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the application form.

BITSAT 2022 Application Form

Steps to complete the BITSAT 2022 Applications

Candidates interested in appearing for the BITSAT 2022 examinations can visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences and click on the application form following which students will be able to submit the application form and the application fee. Candidates can follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences

Step 2: Click on BITSAT 2022 ‘Apply Here’ Link available on the homepage

Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully

Step 4: Enter all the details in the Registration link provided

Step 5: Complete the online application by filling up the required details

Step 6: Submit the BITSAT 2022 application fee

Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

BITSAT 2022 Application Fee

Fee Payment Details (Indian Ruppes) Indian & Nepal Centers Dubai Center Male Female Male Female Only 1st Session 3400/- 2900/- 7000/- 7000/- Both 1st & 2nd Session 5400/- 4400/- 9000/- 9000/-

