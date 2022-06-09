Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    BITSAT 2022 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at bitsadmission.com

    Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences has extended the last date for the BITSAT 2022 applications. Candidates can now submit the BITSAT 2022 applications until June 12, 2022. 

    Updated: Jun 9, 2022 10:43 IST
    BITSAT 2022 Applications Extended
    BITSAT 2022 Applications Extended

    BITSAT 2022 Applications: Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences has extended the last date for the BITSAT 2022 applications. According to the dates provided, candidates can complete the BITSAT 2022 application form until June 12, 2022. BITSAT 2022 exams Session 1 will be conducted on July 2 to 9, 2022. 

    Candidates who are yet to complete the BITSAT 2022 Registration and application process can complete the same through the link provided on the official website - bitsadmission.com. To complete the BITSAT 2022 applications students are required to visit the official website and first complete the registration process following which candidates will be able to complete the application form and submit the application form. 

    BITSAT 2022 Application Form

    Steps to complete the BITSAT 2022 Applications

    Candidates interested in appearing for the BITSAT 2022 examinations can visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences and click on the application form following which students will be able to submit the application form and the application fee. Candidates can follow the steps provided below 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences

    Step 2: Click on BITSAT 2022 ‘Apply Here’ Link available on the homepage

    Step 3: Read through the instructions carefully 

    Step 4: Enter all the details in the Registration link provided

    Step 5: Complete the online application by filling up the required details

    Step 6: Submit the BITSAT 2022 application fee

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

    BITSAT 2022 Application Fee

    Fee Payment Details (Indian Ruppes)

    Indian & Nepal Centers

    Dubai Center

    Male

    Female

    Male

    Female

    Only 1st Session

    3400/-

    2900/-

    7000/-

    7000/-

    Both 1st & 2nd Session

    5400/-

    4400/-

    9000/-

    9000/-

    Also Read: NATA Admit Card 2022 Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download at nata.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories