BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2022: Odisha Class 10 Exam Afternoon/Second Shift Cancelled, All Papers in Morning

    BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2022: BSE Odisha has decided to cancel the afternoon or second shift for the on going matric exam in the light of the intense heatwave. Going forward, all Odisha 10th Class Exam/ Papers will be held only in the morning shift. Get Details Here.

    Created On: Apr 27, 2022 19:26 IST
    Modified on: Apr 27, 2022 19:27 IST
    BSE Odisha 10th Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has cancelled the afternoon/second shift of the upcoming BSE Odisha class 10th Matric exams 2022. The Odisha 10th exams scheduled in the afternoon shift will now be conducted in the morning shift. Due to the prevailing heat wave, the board has announced that there will be no afternoon shift for these exams. 

    The orders are applicable for the BSE Odisha Madhyama exams as well as for the BSE Odisha Open School examinations. As of now, written official orders are being awaited. BSE Odisha Matric exams will start on 29th April 2022. 

    Orders Regarding CHSE Odisha class 12th Exams 2022 

    As of now, the orders regarding the upcoming CHSE Odisha class 12th examinations are still awaited. However, a similar mandate is expected, there is no confirmed information from the Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE which will be conducting the HSC Examinations in the state.

     

    Odisha Schools and Colleges Closed 

    Earlier, the Odisha Government shut down the schools and then the colleges in the state due to heatwave. The state has been experiencing rapidly increasing temperatures with a few places reporting more than 40°C. Considering this, the state government and the education department took the decision to close schools in Odisha till 30th April 2022. All the higher education institutions for classroom teaching for all undergraduate and postgraduate will be closed till 2nd May. 

    However, other activities of HEIs such as examination, evaluation, administrative work, research work, etc. will continue as usual. Also, the state government decided to shorten summer vacation for all higher education institutions, including state public universities, to compensate for the academic days lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

