BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Date Extended Till June 26, Check Official Tweet Here

Bihar BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to make changes in the class 12th dummy registration card. As per the recent tweet, the respective schools can make corrections in the Bihar Board Inter dummy registration card 2024 till June 26. They have to visit the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com to make the necessary changes.

Students were instructed to review the information on the BSEB 12th dummy registration card and notify their schools of any errors so that they can be fixed. Earlier, June 23, 2023, was the deadline for making the necessary changes. BSEB issued the Inter dummy registration card 2024 for students appearing for class 12 exams 2024.

Bihar BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Facility Extended Tweet

Students can check below the tweet in which the board has stated that the correction facility for Bihar Board 12th dummy registration card has been extended till June 26, 2023. Check below the tweet:

What corrections can be made in Bihar Board Inter Dummy Registration Card 2024?

The changes in the Bihar board 12th registration card 2024 can only be done by the head of the institution through the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. As per information shared earlier, they can only make changes in the below-given fields:

Student's name

Parent's name

Student's photo

Date of birth

Caste

Religion

Nationality

Gender

Subjects

If the school authorities are facing any issues in downloading the BSEB 12th dummy registration card online, then they can contact the board’s helpline number: 0612-2230039 or email ID: reg.bsebhelpdesk@gmail.com.

How to edit BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024?

The concerned educational institutes need to download the dummy registration card using the credentials and then distribute it to the students. They must carefully review all the details mentioned on the 12th dummy registration card and asked the respective educational institutes to make the required corrections. To do so they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BSEB Intermediate (Class 12) dummy registration card 2024 link

Step 3: Enter the school code, father’s name and date of birth in the login window

Step 4: Click on the correction link and make the required changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit tab

