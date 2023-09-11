BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon: Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: The office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre D.El.Ed result soon. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check their BSTC result online at these websites: panjiyakpredeled.in and predeled.com. Over 6 lakh candidates can check their BSTC Pre D.El.Ed result by using the required login credentials. Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on August 28 from 2 PM. The duration of the test was three hours and had multiple-choice questions.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Dates

As of now, the result date has not been released yet. Check the table to know the expected BSTC result date:

Events Dates BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result September 2023 Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam August 28, 2023

How to download BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023?

The Rajasthan pre-DElEd result will be announced soon. Candidates can download BSTC Rajasthan result from panjiyakpredeled.in. After downloading/printing a copy of the BSTC 2023 result, they must check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they need to contact the officials. Go through the steps to know how to check result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit

Step 4: BSTC marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Exam (BSTC) Highlights

Candidates can check the table to know the overview of the entrance exam:

Particulars Specification Name Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan Entrance Examination Pre D.El.Ed. Examination (BSTC) 2023 Course Offered Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) Exam Date 28 August 2023 Rajasthan BSTC Result Release Date September 2023 Official Website panjiyakpredeled.in

