  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon: Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon: Check Rajasthan Pre DElEd marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: Candidates can check their result online at the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in and predeled.com. They need to use login credentials to download the Rajasthan BSTC 2023 result. Check expected date here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 14:18 IST
BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon
BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023 Soon

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: The office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan will announce the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) Pre D.El.Ed result soon. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check their BSTC result online at these websites: panjiyakpredeled.in and predeled.com. Over 6 lakh candidates can check their BSTC Pre D.El.Ed result by using the required login credentials. Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam was held on August 28 from 2 PM. The duration of the test was three hours and had multiple-choice questions.

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Dates 

As of now, the result date has not been released yet. Check the table to know the expected BSTC result date: 

Events 

Dates 

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result

September 2023 

Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Exam

August 28, 2023 

How to download BSTC Rajasthan Result 2023?

The Rajasthan pre-DElEd result will be announced soon. Candidates can download BSTC Rajasthan result from panjiyakpredeled.in. After downloading/printing a copy of the BSTC 2023 result, they must check all the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they need to contact the officials. Go through the steps to know how to check result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials and submit

Step 4: BSTC marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed. Exam (BSTC) Highlights 

Candidates can check the table to know the overview of the entrance exam:

Particulars 

Specification

Name 

Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan

Entrance Examination

Pre D.El.Ed. Examination (BSTC) 2023

Course Offered

Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.)

Exam Date

28 August 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Result Release Date

September 2023

Official Website

panjiyakpredeled.in

Also Read: JEECUP 5th Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Results Out, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023