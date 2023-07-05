Calcutta University Admission 2023: Registration Begins for BA LLB Programme; Apply Here

Calcutta University Admission 2023: The University of Calcutta has begun the registrations for BA. LLB programme. Eligible candidates can fill out the CU BA LLB application form 2023 on the official website: caluniv.ac.in. They must note that the last date to apply for the programme is July 26, 2023. The entrance exam is expected to be held in the last week of July.

As per the official schedule, candidates can make changes to their CU BA LLB application form 2023 between July 31 and August 3, 2023. The CU BA LLB application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 500. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) category candidates the entrance exam fee is Rs 250.

Calcutta University Admission 2023 BA LLB- Direct Link (Available Now)

Calcutta University Admission 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Event Dates Submission of online application July 5, 2023 Last date of online application July 26, 2023 Application correction or college option change July 31 - August 3, 2023 Entrance test fee payment July 7 - July 26, 2023 Online admit card download July 15 - July 29, 2023

Calcutta University Admission 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Check out the eligibility requirements below:

Candidate who have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized board.

General candidates: Minimum 45 percent marks in the best four subjects (excluding environmental studies of WBCHSE).

SC/ST/Person with Disability (disability 40 percent or more): Minimum 40% marks in the best four subjects (excluding environmental studies of WBCHSE).

Candidates from boards other than WBCHSE, ISC, CBSE, Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya, and NIOS must obtain an "equivalence certificate" from the office of the Registrar, University of Calcutta.

