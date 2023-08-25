  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Calcutta University BA, BSc Results Declared at wbresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calcutta University BA, BSc Results Declared at wbresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calcutta University Result 2023: Calcutta University has declared the semester-wise results for the BA, and BSc programmes today: August 25, 2023. Students who have given the exams can download their marksheets at wbresults.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 17:26 IST
Calcutta University Result 2023
Calcutta University Result 2023

Calcutta University Result 2023: The University of Calcutta has announced the semester-wise result of the BA and BSc semester VI (Honors/General/Major) courses for the academic session 2023 today, August 25. Students who have appeared for the semester exams can check and get their scorecards by entering the necessary login details through the official websites- wbresults.nic.in.

They need to enter the roll number and security code in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) exams for the academic year of 2023.

Check here the direct link for Calcutta University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Course

Direct Links 

B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations 2023 

Click Here

CU West Bengal Highlights: Calcutta University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the CU West Bengal overview and highlights below. 

About CU

Details

University Name

University of Calcutta

Calcutta University result release date

August 25, 2023

CU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

How to check and download CU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download their CU even semester results in online mode. 

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Calcutta University: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct result link 

Step 3: Enter the details as asked in the login window

Step 4: The semester-wise results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and save it for future reference

Also Read: MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Released, Know How To Check Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023