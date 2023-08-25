Calcutta University BA, BSc Results Declared at wbresults.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calcutta University Result 2023: The University of Calcutta has announced the semester-wise result of the BA and BSc semester VI (Honors/General/Major) courses for the academic session 2023 today, August 25. Students who have appeared for the semester exams can check and get their scorecards by entering the necessary login details through the official websites- wbresults.nic.in.

They need to enter the roll number and security code in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) exams for the academic year of 2023.

Check here the direct link for Calcutta University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Course Direct Links B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations 2023 Click Here

CU West Bengal Highlights: Calcutta University Overview and Highlights

Candidates can check the CU West Bengal overview and highlights below.

About CU Details University Name University of Calcutta Calcutta University result release date August 25, 2023 CU Result Link - Latest Click Here

How to check and download CU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download their CU even semester results in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Calcutta University: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct result link

Step 3: Enter the details as asked in the login window

Step 4: The semester-wise results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and save it for future reference

Also Read: MH CET 3-Year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Released, Know How To Check Here

