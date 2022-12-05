Calicut University Result 2022 (OUT): Check 3rd and 8th Semester Scorecard at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the University of Calicut (UOC) has declared 3rd and 8th semester results today on - December 5, 2022. Candidates can check the Calicut University result 2022 for 3rd and 8th sem in online mode at - uoc.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number and security code in the login window to download Calicut University result 2022. Also, a direct link has been provided below on this page.

As per updates, the UOC 3rd semester result 2022 has been released for various undergraduate courses including BA, BSc, BCA and others. Apart from this, Calicut University result 2022 are also announced for various programs for Regular, Supplementary/Improvement exams.

Calicut University Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Calicut University Result 2022 for 3rd and 8th Semesters?

Candidates can check as well as download the Calicut University semester result in online mode at the official website. UOC 8th semester result 2022 is released BTech regular and supplementary exam. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download Calicut University result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of University of Calicut (UOC) - uoc.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the Result tab.

3rd Step - A new page with UOC semester result will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, find and click on the respective UOC result link for 3rd or 8th semester.

5th Step - On the login page, enter - registration number and security code.

6th Step - The UOC result will appear on the screen.

University of Calicut Programmes

As per updates, Calicut University conducts exam for various courses like B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, M.Tech. All the candidates appearing in the exam are required to obtain passing marks as set by the university to qualify in the semester exams.

