CAT 2022: IIM Jammu Open Window to Apply for MBA HA And HM Programme

IIM Jaipur MBA programme: Indian Institute of Management Jammu has opened a one-time facility for CAT 2022 applicants to select the MBA programme in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management for their Management Degree. The programme is being offered by IIM Jammu in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Indian Institute of Technology, Jammu.

IIM Jammu in an official release has stated that due to technical glitches, the option to opt for MBA in Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management of IIM Jammu was not visible to the CAT 2022 applicants. The link is now open and interested candidates can opt for the same for their MBA programme to be considered for the Personal Interview round.

Direct Link to Apply - Click Here

Steps to Select MBA HA & HM Programme

Candidates eligible to apply for the MBA programme offered can follow the below given directions to select the programme for admissions.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT

Step 2: Click on the Login link under CAT 2022 Scorceard Download/ IIM Jammu

Step 3: Login using the user ID and Password and click on IIM Jammu Programme

Step 4: Click on ‘Click Here to Proceed with IIM Jammu Programme Selection

Step 5: Select the programme and click on I Agree

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

Candidates who have qualified the CAT 2022 examinations and are interested in seeking admission to IIM Jammu for their MBA in HA & HM programme can select the same through the login link provided. Candidates will be called for the personal interview round for admissions based on the institute cutoff and the eligibility of the students.

