CAT 2023 Exams To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Slot Details, Exam Pattern, And Exam Day Instructions Here

CAT 2023 Exam: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam tomorrow, November 26, 2023. The examination is being conducted in the online mode. Students appearing for the CAT 2023 exams can check the important instructions and guidelines to keep in mind for the exam day.

The CAT 2023 exams will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. Candidates are required to answer approximately 66 multiple-choice questions from the sections which include Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Aptitude (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR). Each section has to be attempted for a duration of 40 minutes. Candidates preparing for the CAT 2023 exams can check the exam day instructions, slot details, and the exam pattern.

CAT 2023 Admit Card

The CAT admit card 2023 is a mandatory document to be carried by candidates appearing for the CAT exams. The link for students to download the admit card is available on the official website. After downloading the admit card candidates are advised to cross-check the slot timing, exam centre details, reporting time, and the candidate details mentioned on the admit card. In an attempt to ensure that they do not reach the exam centre later than expected, candidates are also advised to make prior arrangements and check the centre details mentioned on the admit card.

CAT 2023 Slot Timings

The CAT 2023 exam is being conducted in three slots. Candidates can check the slot timing, reporting time and the later permitted entry time below.

Slots Exam Timings Reporting Time Last Entry Permitted Slot 1 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM 7:00 AM 8:15 AM Slot 2 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM 11:00 AM 12:15 PM Slot 3 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM 3:00 PM 4:15 PM

CAT 2023 Exam Test Centre

The details regarding the centre where candidates are to appear for the CAT 2023 exam are available on the admit card. IIM Lucknow is conducting the CAT 2023 exam across 155 cities in designated exam centres. Candidates before the day of the exam are advised to check the details mentioned on the admit card.

CAT Exam Pattern 2023

CAT 2023 exam is being conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. The exams will be conducted in the online mode across the designated exam centres. The details of the CAT 202 exam pattern is provided below.

Particulars Details CAT 2023 duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Sections Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

CAT Exam Day Guidelines

CAT 2023 exam is being conducted tomorrow, November 26, 2023. Candidates preparing to appear for the management entrance exam can check the keep points and the exam day guidelines to remember

CAT 2023 admit card is mandatory and must be carried by students without fail

In order to avoid getting later to the exam centre students are advised to make necessary arrangements before the exam day

Candidates are advised to follow the dress code in order to avoid extra checking on the day of the exam

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are not allowed inside the exam hall. Students must make sure that they follow the rules appropriately

Apart from the admit card, medical certificates, and scribe affidavits, no other documents are allowed inside the exam hall

Centres will provide students with scribble pads for calculations inside the exam hall

No student will be allowed to leave the exam hall before completing the exam

The last entry timing for each slot must be followed, those reaching later will not be allowed to enter.

Students caught cheating will be barred from taking the exam

