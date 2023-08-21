CAT 2023 Registration To Close On September 13, Check Schedule, Exam, Registration Details Here

CAT 2023 Admission: Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has started the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration process. The conducting body started the registration process for the management entrance examination on August 2, 2023. Since CAT is the largest management entrance examination conducted by IIMs for admission to the MBA programmes offered in participating IIMs and other top B-Schools candidates are advised to take their time when applying for the entrance exams.

According to the official schedule released the last date for students to complete the registration and application process for the entrance exam is September 13, 2023. When registering for the Common Admission Test candidates are required to keep all necessary credentials ready with them. Students can find here all the details regarding the CAT 2023 registration process, the common mistakes to avoid, and other details.

CAT 2023 exams will be conducted in three shifts on November 26, 2023. The exam centes will be designated at around 155 cities across the country. Students applying for the CAT 2023 exam need to make sure that they enter all the right details in the online application form and select the choice of exam city based on their preference.

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

IIM CAT 2023 Exam Schedule

CAT Exam Events CAT Exam Dates 2023 Notification release July 30, 2023 CAT 2023 registrations start date August 2, 2023 Registrations end date September 13, 2023 CAT 2023 admit card release October 25, 2023 CAT exam 2023 November 26, 2023 CAT 2023 result Second week of January, 2024 (Tentative)

CAT 2023 Exam

The CAT 2023 management entrance examination is scheduled to be held on November 26, 2023. The exam will be conducted in three shifts. The exam will be conducted for a duraton of 120 minutes. Candidates are required to answer questions from the following sections

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Students must note that in preparation for the exam day, candidates will be allotted 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections.

CAT 2023 Registration Process

The link for eligible candidates to complete the registration for the CAT 2023 exam is available on the official admission portal for CAT 2023. To apply for the CAT 2023 exams, candidates are required to first complete the online registration process. When registering candidates need to have a valid email id and mobile number. All further details regarding the CAT 2023 exams will be communicated to the candidates through the email and mobile number registered. Candidates can check below the detailed step-by-step procedure to follow when filling out the registration and application form for CAT 2023.

Registration

As mentioned, CAT 2023 registration link is available on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. When registering for the entrance exam candidates are advised to use Mozilla(version 94 to 112), Google Chrome (88 to 113), Microsoft Edge(88 to 113) browser to fill in the Application Form.

The Application Form is compatible with Android (version 4.0 and above) and iOS (version 11 and above). Candidates must also note that the fields marked with * are mandatory.

When registering candidates are required to enter the details like candidate name, date of birth, email id, country, and mobile number.

Application Form

Only after completing the CAT 2023 applications will candidates be able to move ahead and fill out the online application form. In the CAT 2023 application, candidates are required to enter their academic details, work experience details, academic documents, exam center city preference, necessary documents for verification, photograph, and signature image in the size mentioned.

The details mentioned in the application form will be used when preparing the exam admit card. Marking the city of preference first to appear for the CAT 2023 exam is mandatory so that the same is allotted to them for the examination.

Application Fee

Further ahead, candidates will be required to complete the application fee payment process. The application fee for CAT N2023 has to be submitted in online mode through the payment gateway link. Payment can be completed via credit, debit, or net banking facilities. UPI facilities will also be provided to candidates.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 2400/- while candidates from the SC/ST/PwD categories must submit an application fee of Rs. 1200/-

