CAT 2023: Registrations Close In Two Days, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

CAT 2023 Registration, Application: IIM Lucknow will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registrations on September 13, 2023. With just two days remaining for the registration window to close. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

IIM Lucknow began the CAT 2023 registrations on August 2, 2023. All those candidates who are eligible to register and apply for the IIM CAT 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website of CAT. before registering, however, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other details carefully.

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CAT 2023 Schedule

Particulars Date CAT 2023 registration starts August 2, 2023 CAT 2023 registration ends September 13, 2023 CAT 2023 admit card download begins October 25, 2023 CAT 2023 exam November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before filling out the CAT 2024 registration and application process, students are advised to go through the eligibility criteria prescribed by the conducting body. Candidates can check the CAT 2023 eligibility criteria here

Candidates applying must have completed their Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks Candidates must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage Those in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage can apply. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS, and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%

CAT 2023 Application Process

The online registration and application process for the CAT 2023 exams is given below. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the new registration given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details in the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the applications

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 II Shortly at karresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Mark Sheet Here