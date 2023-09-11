  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CAT 2023: Registrations Close In Two Days, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

CAT 2023: Registrations Close In Two Days, Check Eligibility, Application Process Here

CAT 2023 registration and application window to close on September 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the application process can visit the official website and check through the registration and application process.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 13:13 IST
CAT 2023 registration, applications close on September 13
CAT 2023 registration, applications close on September 13

CAT 2023 Registration, Application: IIM Lucknow will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registrations on September 13, 2023. With just two days remaining for the registration window to close. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

IIM Lucknow began the CAT 2023 registrations on August 2, 2023. All those candidates who are eligible to register and apply for the IIM CAT 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website of CAT. before registering, however, candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, application procedure, and other details carefully.  

CAT 2023 Registration - Click Here

CAT 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Date

CAT 2023 registration starts 

August 2, 2023

CAT 2023 registration ends 

September 13, 2023

CAT 2023 admit card download begins 

October 25, 2023

CAT 2023 exam

November 26, 2023

CAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Before filling out the CAT 2024 registration and application process, students are advised to go through the eligibility criteria prescribed by the conducting body. Candidates can check the CAT 2023 eligibility criteria here

  1. Candidates applying must have completed their Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage of marks
  2. Candidates must have completed a professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with the required percentage
  3. Those in the final year of Bachelor’s degree with the required percentage can apply.
  4. SC/ST/PwD candidates should have a minimum 45%. For General, EWS, and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50%

CAT 2023 Application Process

The online registration and application process for the CAT 2023 exams is given below. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the applications

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2023

Step 2: Click on the new registration given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details in the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents in the applications

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 II Shortly at karresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Mark Sheet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023