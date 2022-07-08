CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 to be Declared by Last Week of July, confirms CBSE PRO Rama Sharma

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date: Putting the hearts and minds of lakhs of students at peace about the upcoming CBSE Board Results 2022, the Board officials have shared a very important update. In the last few weeks several misleading and fake reports claiming CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date have been doing the rounds on the internet and social media platforms. Several reports have claimed that CBSE Class 10 Results 2022 for Secondary class students will be declared by 13th July 2022, which is completely wrong and misleading. To clear the air around the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 declaration date, Board’s senior officials have issued a statement confirming that Results will be declared only by end of July 2022.

CBSE PRO confirms CBSE 10th, 12th Result Date

Coming to the aid of lakhs of students who have been running from pillar to post, trying to get authentic information and updates about CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022; the Board’s PRO has issued a clarification. CBSE PRO Rama Sharma has said that the CBSE Board Results 2022 are not delayed and will be declared as per its schedule by the end of July 2022. CBSE PRO has suggested a general timeline for the declaration of CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 but she has refrained from sharing any specific date or time for the same. Going by the past trend, CBSE Board is expected to release an official notification confirming the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time soon which will be published on the official website - cbse.gov.in.

However, even after the clarification from senior officials from CBSE, the mystery around CBSE Board Result 2022 dates continue, students need a reliable source from where they can get the complete, verified and authentic information.

Get CBSE 10th Result 2022 Update - Direct Link (Available Now)

Get CBSE 12th Result 2022 Update - Direct Link (Available Now)

CBSE Board to decide Term-wise Weightage Soon

CBSE Board Result 2022 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students has been delayed significantly this year because the exam was held in a unique bifurcated format. Currently, CBSE Officials have confirmed that the evaluation and assessment of answer sheets are still in progress. Along with this, another critical issue that CBSE has to address is the Term-wise Weightage of Marks for the CBSE Board Exam 2022. For the 2022 session, the CBSE Board Exam 2022 were held in two terms i.e., Term 1 and Term 2. Before the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 are announced, the board has to come up with a formula that will decide the weightage of marks of each term exams and internal assessment for the compilation of the final result. The Board has already confirmed that a single mark sheet will be issued for CBSE 10th Result 2022 and CBSE 12th Result 2022; therefore, the board has to announce a final formula based on which Term 1 and Term 2 marks will be tabulated in a combined format. This is another issue that is yet to be addressed by the board before the declaration of CBSE Board Result 2022.

