CBSE Board Exam 2023 To Begin From Feb 15, Download Sample Papers and Syllabus at cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Board Sample Paper and Syllabus Released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample paper and syllabus for class 10th, 12th board exams. Candidates can check them on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. Moreover, the authorities are going to release the class 10th, 12th admit card soon.

According to the CBSE Class 10 and class 12 date sheet the board exams will be conducted from February 15, 2023. Thus, students must start preparing for the board exams from now onwards. They can take the help of sample paper to get well acquainted with the pattern and level of the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2023.

How to Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers?

As per the latest updates, CBSE has released the sample papers for upcoming board exams 2023. Students can download them from the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. they can follow these steps to register-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: In the menu bar, click on sample question paper

Step 3 : Then choose the class

Step 4: Choose the subject and open the SQP link to download sample paper

Step 5: A PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, download CBSE sample papers

CBSE Board Exams 2023

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the updated date sheet for Class 12th Board Exams to be conducted this year 2023. Class 12th students can check their exam schedule on the online website cbse.gov.in.

According to the newly revised schedule uploaded by the CBSE board, the exams that were earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, 2023, have been preponed to March 27, 2023. The decision has been taken by the exam committee after the Class 12th subject exams like Business Studies and Business Administration will be organized on March 25, 2023.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Over 3,40,956 Students Register from Mumbai Division